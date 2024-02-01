61-year-old woman killed in Jackson Heights hit-and-run Thursday morning: NYPD

Feb. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Jackson Heights on Thursday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 90th Street just after 6:45 a.m.

Officers found the woman lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the woman was walking north on 90th Street and crossing 37th Avenue when the driver of a blue SUV turning from 37th Avenue struck her. The driver then sped away from the scene eastbound on 37th Avenue toward Corona, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The victim’s identity is pending, awaiting family notification, and there are no arrests. The search is on for the driver of the blue SUV and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.