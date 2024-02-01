You are reading

61-year-old woman killed in Jackson Heights hit-and-run Thursday morning: NYPD

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed by the driver of a blue SUV that proceeded to drive away from the scene in Jackson Heights on Thursday morning. File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Feb. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Jackson Heights on Thursday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 90th Street just after 6:45 a.m.

Officers found the woman lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the woman was walking north on 90th Street and crossing 37th Avenue when the driver of a blue SUV turning from 37th Avenue struck her. The driver then sped away from the scene eastbound on 37th Avenue toward Corona, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The victim’s identity is pending, awaiting family notification, and there are no arrests. The search is on for the driver of the blue SUV and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens man gets more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol: Feds

A Broad Channel man who blind-sided a police officer and shoved him over a ledge at the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan.6, 2021 riot, was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Ralph Joseph Celentano III, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release after a jury convicted him in June on two felony charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses.

Read More
0
Teenager stabbed in Flushing nightclub during early morning altercation, attacker still at large: NYPD

A teenager was stabbed in the back during an early morning bar fight inside a Flushing nightclub and his assailant remains at large.

Police from the 109th Precinct reported that the 18-year-old got into a verbal altercation with another man inside the club located at 131-35 Fowler Ave., across from the Al Oerter Recreation Center at the northeast edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Read More
0
Op-ed: How Important is Class Size Really?

Feb. 1, 2024 By: Christopher Herman

The OECD (Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation) ranks children across 38 countries every three years. These rankings are based upon the PISA, a test administered to 15-year-olds around the world. Most recently OECD ranked the US sixth in reading, 10th in science and 26th in math. Although it is hard to argue that the American education system is struggling to find it way, we are fortunate that education is front and center in policy debates.

Read More
0
Gunman sought for brandishing firearm, causing panic inside Jamaica subway station: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and Transit District 20 are looking for a masked gunman for menacing E train riders on a platform in the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport subway station on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The suspect was on the northbound E train platform at around 5:05 p.m. when he suddenly pulled out a firearm and stood in a shooting stance sending panicked subway riders running for cover.

Read More
0
Assemblymember Hevesi puts forward legislative package to support emergency service providers and their volunteers

Feb. 1, 2024 By Anthony Medina

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi — who represents the neighborhoods of Forest Hills, Glendale, Kew Gardens, Middle Village, Rego Park and Richmond Hill —has put forward a legislative package along with other state lawmakers that would provide financial support for emergency service providers as well as the volunteers who work for them if it becomes law.

Read More
0
Load More Articles