Brookville man arrested for repeatedly groping 18-year-old woman on bus in Sunnyside: NYPD

May 4, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have arrested a Brookville man who allegedly groped an 18-year-old female on a bus in Sunnyside last week.

Anderson Goliva, 36, was arrested Wednesday, May 3, and charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse for allegedly groping the victim while she was sitting on a Q60 bus in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 44th Street, according to police.

Goliva, of 230th Street, allegedly sat down next to the victim on April 25 at around 4:30 p.m. and then grabbed her upper inner thigh a number of times without permission, cops said.

The teen told Goliva to stop before she fled the bus to get away from him. The victim did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Police released images of Goliva earlier this week seeking the public’s help in tracking him down.

He was arrested early Wednesday in the 84th Police Precinct in Brooklyn.