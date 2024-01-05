Eight-story, 99-unit development coming to Astoria

Jan. 5, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Plans were unveiled Thursday for an 8-story, two building development that will offer 99 residences in Astoria.

The development, known as Fabric Astoria, will be spread across two sites–22-54 46th St. and 22-51 45th St. The building on 46th Street will include 35 condominiums, while the 45th Street building will consist of 64 rental units.

Ten of the condominiums in the 46th Street building will be affordable units for middle-income households, while the remaining 25 will be market rate. The units will be one-bedroom to three-bedroom homes.

The rental units in the second building range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Of the 64 residences, 20 of them will be affordable to middle-income households while the other 44 will be market rate.

The building will feature more than 22,000 square feet of amenities. They include a furnished and landscaped roof-top terrace with a view of Manhattan, a furnished and landscaped terrace on the second floor with a barbeque grill station, a courtyard on the ground floor for exercise and play, a lounge with convertible billiards/dining tables, a working space with a private conference room and working stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sauna, a playroom for kids, bicycle storage and on-site parking garage with electric vehicle chargers.

The project was developed by the New York City real estate company Mega Development. The New York City-based real estate firm MNS will be handling sales, leasing and marketing of the units. The architecture firm Dattner Architects, also based in New York City, designed the buildings.