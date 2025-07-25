You are reading

Radiant LIC tops out as it reaches nearly 40% in contract

Radiant at 24-01 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City. Rendering courtesy of Conica Studio.

July 25, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Just nine months after sales launched for the luxury condominium Radiant at 24-01 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City, the building has officially topped out, just as nearly 40% of the 117 units have entered contract.

Located in Queens Plaza and across from the Queensboro Bridge, Radiant spans 19 floors. The 117 residences range in size from studios to three-bedroom units. There are currently eight units actively available on Radiant’s website.

Radiant was developed by the development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. Award-winning architect ODA designed the building. Additionally, interior designer Paris Forino enriched the amenity spaces and interiors of the apartments.

“With Radiant now topped out and nearly 40% of residences already sold, we are grateful to see such a strong response from buyers who are choosing Radiant, and Long Island City, because they recognize the value this neighborhood and the entire borough of Queens offers: world-class design, exceptional amenities and vibrant neighborhoods,” New Empire Corp. Chairman and CEO Bentley Zhao said. “These milestones reflect the desirability and the incredible momentum Queens is experiencing as a destination for sophisticated, community-oriented living.”

An onsite virtual experience of the residences and amenity spaces is now available for prospective buyers at the Radiant sales gallery, located at 12-01 Jackson Ave. Sales for the units at Radiant are being handled by the Bethoney Shen Team at Nest Seekers International and co-exclusive leading international brokerage One Realty Global.

“The growing appeal of Long Island City and Queens is evidenced by tremendous sales progress and the borough’s new record-breaking average sales price,” Nest Seekers Senior Vice President and Managing Director of New Development Michael Bethoney said. “Buyers and investors are choosing Queens because they want the best lifestyle that New York City offers: luxury living, impressive architecture and accessibility without compromise. The thoughtful design, curated amenities and the neighborhood’s vibrancy and energy combine to elevate Radiant as a singular choice that stands out and above the area’s historic growth. It is a true symbol of Long Island City’s arrival as a destination neighborhood.”

The lobby of the Radiant. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

Among the amenities available at Radiant are premier health and wellness spaces like a tranquil Finnish sauna, a basketball court, a rock climbing wall and a sun-splashed fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment. There are also several plush lounges across the building, including a rooftop club with a fully-equipped kitchen. Additionally, there is a co-working area, a game room, a karaoke/media room and a children’s playroom.

The game room of the Radiant. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

The roof lounge of the Radiant. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

Outdoor areas are also available to residents. They feature a ping pong courtyard and a rooftop terrace with a grilling station. The building is also pet-friendly and has dog washing rooms.

Each unit has a washer/dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, open-concept layouts and kitchens with custom white oak cabinetry, marble countertops, tiled backsplashes and high-end appliances.

The typical living room layout of a Radiant apartment. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

The typical kitchen of a Radiant apartment. Rendering courtesy of Redundant Pixel, LLC.

“Radiant idyllically encapsulates the remarkable rise of Long Island City through this newest, most striking and impressive design, further elevating and pushing forward the continued evolution and explosive growth of this distinct neighborhood,” Bethoney said. “Future residents will be immediately drawn to the tower living, views, exquisite building façade design, abundant and thoughtful amenities, premier location and open and airy apartments that make the dream of a Manhattan-style luxury home a Long Island City reality.”

