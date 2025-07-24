Secure your spot: a limited-edition Mexican-Peruvian dinner at Mayahuel

July 24, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Mayahuel is teaming up with The Mextizo Project for a chef-led fusion of Mexican and Peruvian flavors at a mouth-watering pop-up dinner event on Monday, July 28, in Astoria.

The authentic Mexican restaurant located at 32-07 34th Ave. is introducing a monthly pop-up dinner series, inviting chefs from throughout NYC and Mexico to intimate, one-night-only dinners.

This month, the special event is slated to begin at 5 p.m., where guests will indulge in a five-course tasting menu for $85 per person, with each dish highlighting the bold and vibrant flavors for a memorable evening celebrating food, culture and community. The intimate dinner event will highlight the creations of Chef Jesús Perea, a Mexican-Peruvian fusion chef and founder of Mextizo, a chef-led pop-up collective, Chef Diego Ceron, Chef Diego Rodriguez and Chef Gerardo Duarte, Mayahuel’s executive chef. While the event will mark Mextizo’s final NYC event, the evening is just the start of pop-up dinner collaborations for the Astoria-based restaurant.

Mayahuel, owned by brothers Ivan and Marc Vazquez, made its debut in late 2022, bringing authentic dishes from regions across Mexico with a nod to meals their mother made for them when they were growing up. The expansive venue’s menu is ever-changing throughout the year to keep things exciting for customers while constantly innovating and finding new ways to expand their vision. Their latest pop-up dinner series provides yet another way to highlight authentic food and culture, while bringing the community together for delicious food and an incredible atmosphere. The evening will also feature Las Chingonas Import, who will showcase their collection of small-batch, women-led mezcal producers.

Those interested in indulging in the special dinner event can contact the restaurant to reserve a space. Reservations in advance are recommended for this limited-space event. To reach out, visit their website or follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming events.