Secure your spot: a limited-edition pop-up dinner at Mayahuel

Mayahuel

Mayahuel is hosting an intimate pop-up dinner event on Monday, July 28. Photo credit: Mayahuel.

July 24, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Mayahuel is teaming up with Opalo for a chef-led a la carte menu of Mexican dishes at a mouth-watering pop-up dinner event on Monday, July 28, in Astoria.

The authentic Mexican restaurant located at 32-07 34th Ave. is introducing a monthly pop-up dinner series, inviting chefs from throughout NYC and Mexico to intimate, one-night-only dinners. 

Mayahuel pop-up dinner

The intimate pop-up dinner events connect community, great food, and culture for an evening. Photo credit: Mayahuel

This month, the special event is slated to begin at 5 p.m., where guests will indulge in an a la carte menu for $85 per person, with each dish highlighting the bold and vibrant flavors for a memorable evening celebrating food, culture and community. The intimate dinner event will highlight the creations of Chef Jose Avalos, and Jonathan Batista both currently at ATLA under Chef Enrique Olvera and Chef Gerardo Duarte, Mayahuel’s executive chef. The event will mark a new concept from Opalo who are bringing a soulful heritage driven menu rooted in their new collaborative project.  

Photo credit: Mayahuel.

Mayahuel, owned by brothers Ivan and Marc Vazquez, made its debut in late 2022, bringing authentic dishes from regions across Mexico with a nod to meals their mother made for them when they were growing up. The expansive venue’s menu is ever-changing throughout the year to keep things exciting for customers while constantly innovating and finding new ways to expand their vision. Their latest pop-up dinner series provides yet another way to highlight authentic food and culture, while bringing the community together for delicious food and an incredible atmosphere. The evening will also feature music by DJ Merlo and mezcal cocktails by Manojo Mezcal, spotlighting small-batch women-led producers.

Mayahuel

Guests will enjoy an a la carte menu at the special event. Photo credit: Mayahuel.

Those interested in indulging in the special dinner event can contact the restaurant to reserve a space. Reservations in advance are recommended for this limited-space event. To reach out, visit their website or follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming events.

