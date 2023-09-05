Moped-riding suspects sought for robbing man in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sept. 5, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released an image of one of two suspects on a moped who is wanted in connection with the robbery of a man in Jackson Heights in July.

The suspects were riding the moped on 84th Street, between 35th Avenue and 34th Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. on July 12, when they got off the vehicle and approached the 28-year-old victim who was walking on a sidewalk, according to police.

The two suspects allegedly forced the victim to the ground and stole his Michael Kors bag that contained a wallet and iPhone, police said. The wallet contained credit cards.

They then fled the scene on the moped southbound on 84th Street, cops said.

The victim refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The first suspect, who is shown in the photo released by police on Sunday, Sept. 3, is described as a male who stands at around 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black helmet, black T-shirt and black shorts, police said.

The second suspect, also a male, is described as being around 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.