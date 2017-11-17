Most recent
Seven-year-old Astoria girl dies after being struck by driver who allegedly rolled through stop sign: NYPD
Feb. 18, 2023 By Zachary Gewelb

A 7-year-old girl died after being struck by a car that allegedly ran through a stop sign in Astoria, according to authorities.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Newton Road and 45th Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 17. Upon their arrival, the officers found 7-year-old Naadhum Dolma, of 45th Street, lying on the road with severe trauma to her head.

An NYPD vehicle transported Dolma to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

South Ozone Park man arraigned on attempted murder charges for allegedly firing assault rifle at deli owner: DA

A South Ozone Park man was arraigned Thursday, Feb. 16, on charges of attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly blasted away at a deli owner with a handgun and then an assault rifle earlier in the day.

Donnie Hudson, 35, of Rockaway Boulevard, was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece on a complaint charging him with attempted murder, assault and a slew of weapon possession charges, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Feb. 17.

Sushi By Bou opens new modern speakeasy hidden on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard

Sushi by Boū hosted a preview of its newly-opened location in Bayside on Thursday night, serving a 12-course menu of delectable sushi in an intimate environment.

As guests walked through Greek restaurant Baraki on Bell Boulevard on Feb. 16, they encountered a sliding door in the back of the dining room, revealing a sushi counter, cocktail bar and disco balls hanging from the ceiling. Sushi by Boū’s first location in Queens is a modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept with a disco theme.

JFK Airport’s Terminal 1 remains closed for second day due to electrical fire

Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport remains closed for a second straight day after a Thursday morning electrical fire in a storage area knocked out power to the massive facility, causing chaos to thousands of travelers. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey continues working with the terminal’s operator to complete repairs, restore power, and anticipates the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday.

The power outage caused incoming and outgoing flights at the terminal to be canceled, and travelers relying on Air France, Lufthansa, Korean Air, AeroMexico, Air China, Cayman Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, and other air carriers were forced to make other travel arrangements. “Terminal 1 represents 5% of all JFK scheduled passenger flights, and of today’s 64 scheduled Terminal 1 arrivals and departures,  13 will operate at other JFK terminals, 12 will operate at other local airports, and 39 have been canceled,” the Port Authority said in a statement Friday.

Far Rockaway to receive $4.5 million in state funding for downtown beautification project

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Far Rockaway would receive $4.5 million in funding for its ongoing downtown revitalization initiative as part of the state’s NY Forward program. The funding will support beautification efforts that include the enhancing of business facades, the improvement of pedestrian and visitor wayfinding, bicycle infrastructure and streetscape amenities to emphasize proximity to Far Rockaway’s beaches and commercial core.

“New York’s smaller towns and cities are the heartbeat of our state,” Hochul said. “Through NY Forward, my administration is building on the continued success of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative to ensure these communities have the resources they need to reach their full potential. I’m proud to announce Far Rockaway will receive $4.5 million from this initiative to support locally-led projects that will enhance the downtown’s beauty and help the community thrive.”

‘This is an abuse of power:’ Tenants rally to support South Jamaica resident facing eviction after allegedly rejecting landlord’s sexual advances

Before she entered the Queens Civil Court on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, to face her first court case filed by her landlord, who is allegedly trying to evict her from her home after rejecting his sexual advances, South Jamaica resident Carlene Hosang rallied with tenants calling on state lawmakers to pass the Good Cause Eviction law. 

Hosang was joined by tenants and members of NY Communities for Change, Desis Rising Up and Moving (DRUM), and Housing Justice for All outside of Queens Civil Court at 89-17 Sutphin Blvd. 

Mayor calls Robert DeNiro’s Wildflower Studios ‘a great opportunity for Queens’ during topping-off ceremony in Astoria

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday delivered remarks at a topping-off ceremony at the Robert DeNiro-backed $600 million Wildflower Studios construction site in Astoria. Adams signed the final steel beam that was then hoisted atop the superstructure of the state-of-the-art film production facility that is rising next to the Steinway Piano company along Luyster Creek.

“This is a great opportunity for Queens,” Adams said. “The environmentally-friendly aspect of this, how we’re going to bring film production to the greatest city on the globe, and that’s New York, to hell with California.”

McDonald’s worker sought in early morning slashing in downtown Jamaica: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a McDonald’s worker who allegedly slashed a woman during an argument inside the fast food restaurant on Jamaica Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Feb. 15, when two women had a verbal altercation inside the McDonald’s at 159-01 Jamaica Ave. at the intersection with Parsons Boulevard. The argument turned violent when the McDonald’s worker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 24-year-old victim across the face and leg, police said. The woman then ran off toward Rufus King Park.

Former 5Pointz artist from Long Island City creates mural to help fight scourge of antisemitism

A former 5Pointz graffiti artist from Long Island City has become an unlikely hero in fighting the recent surge of antisemitism in New York City and around the world.

Fernando ”SKI” Romero, a Dominican-American artist born and raised in Astoria recently unveiled his latest mural on the outer wall of SoHo hotspot Vig Bar on Spring and Elizabeth streets featuring a towering portrait of Tibor Baranski, a Hungarian-American who rescued more than 3,000 Jews during the Holocaust.

Long Island City’s Pursuit celebrates Black History Month with special programming

Pursuit, the Long Island City-based social impact organization that builds pathways to lucrative and long-term tech careers for hundreds of adults, is observing Black History Month throughout February by highlighting and celebrating the journeys of its Black fellows, alumni, volunteers and staff through scheduled programming and across social media.

“At Pursuit, we’re proud to have a diverse staff from different backgrounds and cultures, one that works every day to ensure that our Pursuit Fellows – 100% low-income, 70% Black or Latino, 40% first-generation immigrants, 50% women, trans or non-binary, and 60% without a college degree – get the best job-readiness training and land transformational careers in tech,” Pursuit Co-Founder Jukay Hsu told QNS. “Especially during Black History Month, we count it an honor to celebrate the history and achievements of the Black community. Despite enduring centuries of systematic racism and disenfranchisement, the Black community continually shapes and impacts our world in undeniable and meaningful ways, and it regularly calls us to live into the ideals we proclaim but fail to live into fully.”

Flushing BID releases annual guide with information on services, health and wellness

The Flushing Business Improvement District (BID) released its annual Flushing Guide, a comprehensive navigation tool with up-to-date and accurate MTA bus stop locations in the downtown Flushing area, to better serve residents, commuters and tourists. 

However, this year’s Flushing Guide focuses on health and wellness with the inclusion of medical providers and facilities in the community to promote living a healthy lifestyle. 

Congressman Meeks presents $2.1 million in federal funding to York College

Congressman Gregory Meeks on Tuesday, Feb. 14, presented a check for $2.1 million in federal funding for academic programs at York College in Jamaica.  

“The funding approved for the projects provides the geology, environmental science and pharmaceutical science workforce training programs with the resources they need to have students excel in their academic programs,” Meeks said. “The federal funding will also go toward student stipends. It’s important for students to be focused on their coursework and not on how they can pay for books or the next meal.”

Elmhurst man dies days after he was struck by pickup truck crossing Roosevelt Avenue: NYPD

An Elmhurst man died three days after he was struck by the driver of a pickup truck on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, according to authorities.

On the night of Sunday, Feb. 5, police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 111th Street and Roosevelt Avenue where they found a 55-year-old man lying on the roadway with head trauma. EMS responded to the scene of the crash and rushed Luis Cayancela Paredes to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Feb. 8, police said.

Community board chairs express concern over proposed cuts to city budget that will slash services across Queens

The Queens Borough Board voted overwhelmingly to approve the package of budget priorities Monday, Feb. 13, although several community board chairs expressed concern over issues caused by the city’s migrant crisis.

Chaired by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the budget priorities were developed largely from input received from two days of public hearings late last month on Mayor Eric Adam’s proposed $102 billion 2024 budget.

