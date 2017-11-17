Seven-year-old Astoria girl dies after being struck by driver who allegedly rolled through stop sign: NYPD

Feb. 18, 2023 By Zachary Gewelb

A 7-year-old girl died after being struck by a car that allegedly ran through a stop sign in Astoria, according to authorities.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Newton Road and 45th Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 17. Upon their arrival, the officers found 7-year-old Naadhum Dolma, of 45th Street, lying on the road with severe trauma to her head.

An NYPD vehicle transported Dolma to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.