You are reading

Police searching for three suspects behind armed robbery of Far Rockaway cellphone shop

Posted by

Mar. 19, 2023 By Zachary Gewelb

Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a cellphone shop on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway on Friday.

Authorities say that a 26-year-old man was working inside B K Wirleess, located at 10-54 Beach 20th St., within the confines of the 101st Precinct, just before 7 p.m.on March 17, when three unknown men entered the cellphone shop. A member of the group flashed a firearm while the others snatched approximately $3,000 and 20 cellphones before all three suspects fled the scene on foot and headed southbound on Beach 20th Street, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspects taken from inside the cellphone shop.

One of the suspects was described as having a medium complexion and slim build. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black gloves and a black ski mask.

Police are searching for this suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a cell phone shop on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway on Friday, March 17. (Photo via NYPD)

The second suspect also has a medium complexion and slim build and was also described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black ski mask and blue gloves.

Police are searching for this suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a cell phone shop on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway on Friday, March 17. (Photo via NYPD)

The third suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium complexion and medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police are searching for this suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a cell phone shop on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway on Friday, March 17. (Photo via NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Recent News
NYPD’s 107th Precinct commanding officer celebrates retirement with ‘walkout’ ceremony at Police Academy in College Point

After 26 years on the job, NYPD Deputy Inspector Paul Valerga called it a career Thursday during a retirement celebration with his colleagues and family members at the NYPD Police Academy in College Point.

Following the celebration, hundreds of officers and police officials were lined up outside of the Police Academy, located at 130-30 28th Ave., and gave Valerga a round of applause as he joined his wife and walked out of the building for the very last time. Valerga previously served as the commanding officer of the 107th Precinct and was part of the Community Outreach Division.

Read More
0
Jamaica man get seven-year sentence for sex trafficking teenage girls at a hotel near JFK in 2020: DA

Jamaica resident Tyrone “Angel” Miles was sentenced on March 17 to seven years in prison for sex trafficking teenage girls at a hotel near JFK Airport in 2020, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Miles, 32, of 110th Avenue, and his co-defendant Bryant Lowery, forced young women to have sex with strangers for cash at the JFK Inn on South Conduit Avenue in Jamaica, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Miles pleaded guilty in October to two counts of sex trafficking of a child before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone, Jr.

Read More
0
St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside receives $50K grant for device that helps kids with mobility difficulties to walk independently

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children on March 17 received a $50,000 grant from the Marilyn Lichtman Foundation for a new Trexo Plus device that will allow children with Cerebral Palsy and other mobility difficulties to experience independent walking.

The Trexo Plus device gently moves a child’s legs in a highly repetitive gait pattern. The goal of this exercise is to help the patient to improve even when the device is not in use.

Read More
0
Load More Articles