Police searching for three suspects behind armed robbery of Far Rockaway cellphone shop

Mar. 19, 2023 By Zachary Gewelb

Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a cellphone shop on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway on Friday.

Authorities say that a 26-year-old man was working inside B K Wirleess, located at 10-54 Beach 20th St., within the confines of the 101st Precinct, just before 7 p.m.on March 17, when three unknown men entered the cellphone shop. A member of the group flashed a firearm while the others snatched approximately $3,000 and 20 cellphones before all three suspects fled the scene on foot and headed southbound on Beach 20th Street, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspects taken from inside the cellphone shop.

One of the suspects was described as having a medium complexion and slim build. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black gloves and a black ski mask.

The second suspect also has a medium complexion and slim build and was also described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black ski mask and blue gloves.

The third suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium complexion and medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.