10 weeks of pizza heaven: New York Pizza Festival to take place in Long Island City

June 16, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The New York Pizza Festival, hosted by TF Cornerstone, Caputo’s Market & Deli and Lavazza Coffee Company, is set to take place from June 24 to Sept. 3 at The Piazza at Hunter’s Point South Park, located at 52-03 Center Blvd. in Long Island City.

The 10-week event will feature a curated selection of the most recognized Pizzaioli in the world, who will take turns every week to propose their unique pizza creation. All profits from the festival will be donated to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.

This festival represents an assortment of artisanal-new generation pizzas and styles of cooking that come from all different regions and cultures. Every week, guests can try a different type of pizza made by a different Pizzaiolo, coming from the most famous pizzerias around the world. All the Pizzaioli will pay tribute to the city that most of all has made pizza its most famous and widespread dish; New York City has helped pizza become an international dish.

The festival will feature a variety of pizza styles, including Napoletana, Romana, New York Style, Cilenta, A Metro, Hawaiian Style, Pinsa, Pugliese, Chicago Style, Siciliana and Korean Style.

In addition to the pizza, the festival will also feature a variety of other food and drink vendors, as well as live music and entertainment. There will also be a number of educational events throughout the festival, including pizza making classes and demonstrations.

The New York Pizza Festival is a great opportunity to celebrate the city’s most famous dish and to learn more about the different styles of pizza from around the world. The festival is sure to be a hit with pizza lovers of all ages.

The New York Pizza Festival is free and open to the public and will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday each week.