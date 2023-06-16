You are reading

10 weeks of pizza heaven: New York Pizza Festival to take place in Long Island City

The “Pizza al Contrario” which literally means pizza in reverse. (Photo: NY Pizza Festival)

June 16, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The New York Pizza Festival, hosted by TF Cornerstone, Caputo’s Market & Deli and Lavazza Coffee Company, is set to take place from June 24 to Sept. 3 at The Piazza at Hunter’s Point South Park, located at 52-03 Center Blvd. in Long Island City. 

The 10-week event will feature a curated selection of the most recognized Pizzaioli in the world, who will take turns every week to propose their unique pizza creation. All profits from the festival will be donated to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.

This festival represents an assortment of artisanal-new generation pizzas and styles of cooking that come from all different regions and cultures. Every week, guests can try a different type of pizza made by a different Pizzaiolo, coming from the most famous pizzerias around the world. All the Pizzaioli will pay tribute to the city that most of all has made pizza its most famous and widespread dish; New York City has helped pizza become an international dish.

The festival will feature a variety of pizza styles, including Napoletana, Romana, New York Style, Cilenta, A Metro, Hawaiian Style, Pinsa, Pugliese, Chicago Style, Siciliana and Korean Style.

In addition to the pizza, the festival will also feature a variety of other food and drink vendors, as well as live music and entertainment. There will also be a number of educational events throughout the festival, including pizza making classes and demonstrations.

The resident chef of the festival will be Rosanna Marziale, Michelin star chef who will participate with her distinguished “pizza al contrario”, a revisitation of traditional pizza whereby she inverted all the ingredients for traditional pizza- pictured above. (Photo: NY Pizza Festival)

The New York Pizza Festival is a great opportunity to celebrate the city’s most famous dish and to learn more about the different styles of pizza from around the world. The festival is sure to be a hit with pizza lovers of all ages.

The New York Pizza Festival is free and open to the public and will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday each week.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
St. Albans man gets 25 years in prison for gunning down Briarwood deli owner in 2021: DA

An elderly St. Albans man on June 16 was sentenced in Queens Supreme Court to 25 years in prison for attempted murder as well as drug and weapons possession charges in the 2021 shooting of a Briarwood deli owner and the subsequent discovery of a large quantity of heroin in his home.

James Fraley, 73, of Farmers Boulevard was convicted by a jury last month of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Read More
0
Queens DA challenger receives endorsements from pair of Asian-American advocacy groups in Flushing

Retired state Supreme Court Judge George Grasso was in Flushing on June 15 where he received endorsements in his campaign for Queens district attorney from two Asian-American political advocacy organizations just two days before the start of early voting for the June 27 Democratic primary election.

Grasso retired last August with two years remaining in his term to challenge Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in her re-election bid.

Read More
0
Adams drops 90-day rule for city housing vouchers, battle with council over voucher access still looms

Mayor Eric Adams signed an emergency rule on Friday to nix the mandate that people must spend 90 days in homeless shelters to access city housing vouchers, a month after the City Council passed a bill doing the same thing.

The move comes as Adams’ office faces ongoing struggles with finding shelter for tens of thousands of recently-arrived migrants, over 48,000 of whom are currently in the city’s care.

Read More
0
Officials break ground on new Jamaica Hospital emergency department expansion project

Governor Kathy Hochul joined Jamaica Hospital officials and local electeds on Friday, June 16, for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the hospital’s new Emergency Department that will improve access to quality emergency care in southeast Queens and neighboring communities. 

About 500 attendees were gathered outside in the Physicians Parking Lot, at 89-6 135th St., which will become the site of the new emergency room. 

Read More
0
Public advocate hosts open forum in Jamaica to hear residents’ housing concerns 

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams hosted an open forum with residents of southeast Queens on Thursday, June 15, to hear their concerns about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York Housing Compact, a plan that would create 800,000 new homes in New York over the next decade to address homelessness, lack of affordability and an overall housing shortage throughout the state.

Hosted at the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center on Baisley Boulevard, the meeting also included local southeast Queens representatives, who stalled the 6 p.m. meeting until 45 minutes after when Williams finally arrived. Williams, who has held the public advocate position since 2019, said it was important for him to visit the community, referring to the housing crisis’ effect on Black and Brown families.

Read More
0
Caught on camera: Cops seek pair of teenagers who tore down Pride flag in Fresh Meadows

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an incident in Fresh Meadows that was caught on camera earlier this week in which a pair of teenagers tore down a Pride flag from the porch of a private home.

Police from the 107th Precinct reported that the two teenagers approached a private home in the vicinity of 190th Street and 75th Avenue, just blocks away from Cunningham Park,  around 7:30 p.m. on June 13 and tore down a Pride flag that was flying from the porch. The brazen act damaged the fixture and the two teens ran off with the flag, heading southbound on 190th Street toward the park.

Read More
0
South Queens lawmaker invites students in Howard Beach to participate in her summer reading challenge

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato visited P.S./M.S. 207, The Rockwood School, in Howard Beach on June 13 to announce the return of her Summer Reading Challenge, which annually inspires hundreds of children to participate and take up reading throughout their summer vacation.

Pheffer Amato is inviting students from Ozone Park, Howard Beach and across the Rockaway peninsula to participate this summer. The theme for this year’s challenge is “All Together Now” to celebrate kindness and friendship. Those who complete the challenge will be awarded a state Assembly Excellence in Reading certificate to celebrate their achievement.

Read More
0
Parents, teachers rally in Flushing to save Rainbow Child Development Center from DOE closure

State Senator John Liu joined parents, teachers and children from the Rainbow Child Development Center at its Flushing location on Thursday, June 15, for a rally calling on the city’s Department of Education to not close any of its locations.

The Rainbow Child Development Centers in Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Little Neck and Long Island City serve a total of 400 preschool children across Queens.

Read More
0
Load More Articles