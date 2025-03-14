Second Queens subway tragedy in two days: 13-year-old struck by 7 train after falling while subway surfing in Corona

March 14, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a 7 train at the 111th Street subway station in Corona on Friday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a victim in need of medical attention at around 8:17 a.m.

Officers found the injured child on the track bed. EMS responded to the location above Roosevelt Avenue and rushed the boy to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Service was briefly suspended in both directions along the 7 line from Queensboro Plaza to the Flushing-Main St. subway station. Full service resumed at 8:40 a.m., according to the MTA.

The youngster was allegedly subway surfing atop a Flushing-bound 7 when he fell and was struck by the train, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

It was the second service disruption in two days for 7 train riders after a man was struck and killed at the 103rd St-Corona Plaza subway station on Thursday afternoon. According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, the man intentionally jumped in front of the Manhattan-bound 7 train, and the motorman did not have enough time to stop it.