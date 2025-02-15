14-year-old fatally stabbed near Sunnyside McDonald’s, investigation ongoing: NYPD

Feb. 14, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed near a McDonald’s in Sunnyside, on Friday afternoon, according to police sources.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 38th Street and Queens Boulevard. The teenager, a student from Hillcrest High School, was reportedly involved in a fight with several other teens at the fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later declared dead. The altercation may have started inside the McDonald’s and spilled onto the street. A knife was found near the scene, though authorities have not confirmed if it is the murder weapon.

Council Member Julie Won, whose office is located near the scene, issued a statement extending condolences to the victim’s family. “Condolences to the family of the 14-year-old from Hillcrest High School who was stabbed on 38th Street and Queens Boulevard near our district office,” Won’s statement read. “As of this afternoon, the local precinct has two suspects in custody. Investigations into this situation are ongoing. My office will continue to follow up and provide updates.”

Two individuals are currently being questioned. The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to canvass the area for further information.