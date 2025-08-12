You are reading

143-unit Openaire condominium hits market in Astoria

Leasing has officially launched for condos at the Openaire in Astoria. Many of the units have living rooms and kitchens that look like this. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Aug. 12, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Leasing has launched for the Openaire, a new 13-story condominium with 143 units at 26-15 4th St. in Astoria, bordering Long Island City.

The units there range in size from studios to two-bedroom units. The starting prices are $499,000 for the studios, $582,000 for the one-bedroom units and $803,000 for the two-bedroom units. The low monthly carrying costs and strong rental demand in this part of the borough are meant to help attract first-time buyers, investors and families.

Most of the 143 units have private outdoor spaces that provide great views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River. Other features within the units include European soundproofed windows and large closet spaces in the bedrooms, custom-designed kitchens with Haier and GE appliances, marble countertops and backsplashes, matte wood cabinets and Fanco ventilation systems and bathrooms with marble-style porcelain tiles and wood vanities.

A typical kitchen in a unit at the Openaire in Astoria. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

The typical living room in one of the condos. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

A typical bedroom at the Openaire in Astoria. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Many of the units have balconies that provide great views of the city. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

A typical bathroom at the Openaire. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Amenities available to residents of the condominium include a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills and landscaped lounge areas, a fitness center, a residents’ lounge, co-working spaces, a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking, bike storage and private shuttle service connecting to nearby subway and ferry stops.

The rooftop terrace. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Co-working spaces. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

The lobby and front desk of the Openaire. The front desk will be attended to 24/7. Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

Rendering courtesy of Modern Spaces

The Openaire is located in one of the most dynamic residential pockets of New York City. The rapidly transforming waterfront in Astoria has become a prime destination, offering cultural vibrancy, connectivity and long-term growth potential. There is convenient access to Midtown through the N and W trains, the Astoria Ferry and the RFK Bridge.

Sales are being led exclusively by Modern Spaces. The sales team consists of Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker Danny Li and Licensed Real Estate Salesperson Gala Chan.

“We see the Openaire as a return to what city living should be. Livable, light-filled homes with room to grow,” Modern Spaces CEO Eric Benaim said. “You’re not sacrificing location, amenities or design to access value. This is one of the smartest buys on the waterfront right now.” 

