15-year-old girl killed, another critically injured in latest NYC subway surfing tragedy on 7 train: NYPD

Oct. 28, 2024 By Bill Parry

Just four days after a 13-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing in Ridgewood, a 15-year-old girl was killed, and another 15-year-old girl was critically injured while subway surfing on a 7 train in Corona on Sunday night.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 responded to a 911 call of a person struck by the 7 train at the 111th Street subway station at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Officers found the two 15-year-old girls unconscious and unresponsive on the 7 train tracks above Roosevelt Avenue. The two girls had reportedly got on the 7 train at the Main Street-Flushing station and were seen subway surfing before falling between cars and it pulled into the station. EMS responded to the location and pronounced one of the girls dead at the scene, and rushed the other girl to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The girl remains in critical condition as of Monday morning, according to an NYPD spokesman, who added that the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

She became the sixth victim to die while subway surfing in New York City so far this year and death occurred four days after a teenager was subway surfing on an M train approaching the Forest Avenue subway station in Ridgewood on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23. Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call of a person struck by a train just before 10 p.m. Officers found the boy on the tracks unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Through Oct. 20, the NYPD has arrested 163 people for subway surfing so far this year, a 22% increase from the 138 arrests at the same point last year.

Last year, the MTA launched a campaign to deter youth from subway surfing. “Ride Inside, Stay Alive” features public address announcements and station advertisements designed and delivered by teens themselves in a bid to speak directly to would-be subway surfers.

The boy who was killed while subway surfing in Ridgewood became the fifth citywide subway surfing fatality so far this year, one more than the four reported at the same point in 2023, according to the NYPD.