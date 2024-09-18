20-story residential tower completes construction in Long Island City, units start at $3,596

Sept. 18, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has wrapped up for a 20-story residential building at 8 Court Square in Long Island City.

The 224-foot-tall building has 157 total rental units, ranging in size from studio to two-bedroom. The average scope of each unit will be 684 square feet. Out of the 157 units, 48 will be reserved for affordable housing. There will also be 10,170 square feet of retail space in the building.

Eight of the units have already been listed on the development’s website. These include three studio units, with monthly rents of $3,596, $3,616 and $3,824 respectively, four one-bedroom units, with monthly rents of $4,623, $4,668, $4,796 and $4,815 and a two-bedroom unit with a monthly rent of $6,785.

Among the amenities that will be available for tenants in each unit are washers, dryers and dishwashers, hardwood floors and private outdoor space. Another 14,000 square feet of amenities within the development will include a 24-hour attended lobby, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a recreation room, an outdoor rooftop terrace, a dog washing station, common area Wi-fi, bike storage, a reservable coworking lounge with adjacent conference rooms, a private dining room, a game lounge with a sports simulator and billiards table and storage lockers. Additionally, above the one-story annex is a lower rooftop terrace, complete with a grilling station and seating surrounded by lush landscaping.

The property is also within close proximity to the Court Square subway station, which services the G and 7 trains, the Court Square-23rd Street station, which services the E and M trains, and the Queens Plaza station, which services the E, M and R trains.

Hill West Architects designed this building, which is bound by 44th Drive to the northeast, Jackson Avenue to the northwest and Thomson Avenue to the west and south. Rose Associates and Werwaiss Properties, under the 25-34 Jackson Avenue Property Owner LLC, developed the building. The general contractor was Cauldwell Wingate.