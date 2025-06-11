Free BBQ, horror movies and live music return to 31st Ave with Tikkun’s Community Cookouts

June 11, 2025 By Allison Kridle

Nothing says summer in Astoria quite like a community BBQ, a block party atmosphere and a horror movie screening under the stars.

Tikkun BBQ, the mission-driven pop-up founded during the pandemic, is teaming up once again with 31st Ave Open Street, the Astoria Horror Club and local creatives to bring back its beloved Community Cookout series for summer 2025. The first event kicks off Friday, June 21, with free food, music, Narcan distribution, and a screening of Arachnophobia on a 24-foot screen.

Held on 31st Avenue between 33rd and 35th Streets, the Community Cookouts will return in June, July, and August, bringing together neighbors of all ages to enjoy BBQ, local bands, thrilling films, and a welcoming space for connection.

“BBQ is more than just food—it implies a social gathering, and that’s a really powerful thing, especially in divisive times,” said Eli Goldman, founder of Tikkun BBQ.

Inclusive, impactful, and delicious

Goldman first launched Tikkun from his balcony in 2020, inspired by stories of Italians lowering baskets of food to neighbors. What began with fresh-baked bread evolved into street-level BBQ on the 31st Ave Open Street. Today, Tikkun hosts pop-ups across Queens and anchors major community events like the Cookouts.

In addition to serving halal, kosher, and vegan BBQ options that regularly draw lines down the block, Tikkun also distributes free Narcan—a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

“We see every age and racial demographic taking Narcan,” Goldman said. “If someone dies from an overdose, they can’t seek help. But if they survive, there’s a chance to get the support they need.”

Goldman also emphasized the importance of accessibility.

“New York has tons of street festivals, but not everyone can afford a $16 sandwich. Especially now with inflation and tariffs, we want this to be a low-to-no-barrier event where no one feels excluded.”

Films, bands, and a monster-filled lineup

The film screenings—selected in collaboration with Astoria Horror Club (AHC) co-founders Madeleine Koestner and Tom Herrmann—balance thrilling scares with crowd-friendly fun.

“It’s been a fun challenge to pick movies that align with my horror interests but are still accessible to a wide audience,” Koestner said. “Experiencing a great movie with others really makes it special.”

In 2023, an autumn Community Cookout included a double feature of “Hocus Pocus” and

“Addams Family Values” on 16mm film, courtesy of local Evan Samaras, who also provides the

A 24-foot screen is used for the cookouts. Last summer, they screened “The Lost Boys”, “Poltergeist”

and “The Final Girls.”

This year’s movie lineup includes:

June 21 – Arachnophobia

July 19 – Tremors

August 23 – The Mummy

“These are fun, monster-filled adventure movies with rollercoaster vibes,” said Herrmann. “We’re hoping to turn a few younger kids into horror fans.”

Music and local vibes

Koestner also curates the pre-movie live music. In June, local Astoria band Lolux is scheduled to perform. August will feature Powdermaker and Strawberry Blonde, while Sofar Sounds will book the July show.

“One of my favorite moments is stepping back during the movie and seeing everyone—families, couples, friends—all gathered and having a great time,” Koestner said.

Event details & what to bring

The cookouts are first come, first served, and food is available while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring a chair.

Donations to support the series are welcome at givebutter.com/communitycookout2025.

*This story first published in the June issue of BORO Magazine.