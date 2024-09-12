You are reading

7th Street Burger chain lands in Astoria for its first Queens location 

7th Street Burger’s newest location is on 30th Avenue in Astoria. Photo by Iryna Shkurhan

Sept. 12, 2024, By Iryna Shkurhan

A popular burger chain made its Queens debut last month, opening a spacious location in Astoria with ample seating to accommodate local diners.

On Monday, Aug. 5, 7th Street Burger opened at the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street in Astoria. The spot previously housed Jujube Tree, a vegan restaurant that closed its doors at the beginning of the year. 

The chain’s expansion into Queens marked its 18th location on the East Coast. The first location opened only a few years ago in the East Village, in May 2021. 

The chain rose in popularity for its simple and affordable menu. Photo by Iryna Shkurhan

Now, 7th Street Burger has over a dozen locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Williamsburg and Park Slope. More recently, it expanded into New Jersey with a Hoboken location and Washington D.C. with a Georgetown shop. 

Its uber-simple menu offers three types of smash burgers—single, double and impossible—a plant-based meat alternative. 

They also offer regular fries or ones loaded with burger toppings, like American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and their signature house sauce. 

The Astoria location opens at noon every day and closes at midnight most nights. On Friday and Saturday nights, it closes at 3 a.m. to accommodate nightcrawlers from nearby bars craving a greasy burger.  

email the author: news@queenspost.com

