82-year-old woman robbed by two men on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside: NYPD

Dec. 19, 2023 By Bill Parry

An 82-year-old woman was mugged in broad daylight on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside last week and police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for two alleged robbers.

The victim was walking near Sunnyside Reformed Church at Skillman Avenue and 48th Street at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 when two men approached her from behind. The pair then pushed her to the sidewalk before removing approximately $3,980 in cash that was inside her suitcase, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The two men drove away from the crime scene in a blue Mazda SUV with an unknown license plate, heading northbound on 48th Street toward Northern Boulevard. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspects on Tuesday and described them as having light complexions. One wore a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black winter hat. The second man wore a blue and black jacket, black pants, gray sneakers, a black baseball cap and sunglasses. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 17, the 108th Precinct has reported 652 robberies so far in 2023, 63 more than the 189 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 33.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

