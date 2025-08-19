A 15-year-old’s rise to kickboxing glory at Warriors Cup 71 in Long Island City

Aug. 19, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Warriors Cup continues to make history in the fight scene, including their last event where the NY State Junior Title was won by 15-year-old amateur fighter, Aiden Ellis, who stepped in to fight on less than 12 hours’ notice and won the belt in front of a packed house in Long Island City.

The fight promotion, which regularly hosts its events at Melrose Ballroom, located at 36-08 33rd St., just had its latest action-packed round of professional and amateur fights a few weeks ago at Warriors Cup 71. This event included several title fights for pro and amateur fighters, including the New York State Junior Title, which was on the line.

When one of the originally booked opponents had to drop out of the scheduled title fight early on the morning of the event due to a medical emergency, it was initially unclear if the fight was still going to take place. Aside from regularly training and sparring, including helping a teammate, Nasir Allen, prepare for an amateur fight on the same card that day, Ellis, who trains out of Arena Training Center in NY, hadn’t taken part in a typical four-week fight camp that most fighters prepare with in order to look and feel their best on fight night.

The lack of notice for any fight, especially a title fight, is typically viewed as a great disadvantage, especially against an opponent who is well-prepared, but the lack of notice didn’t sway the confident 15-year-old.

Despite this, when the offer came to him that morning to step in on such a unique opportunity, the resilient teen felt no hesitation in saying yes to such a challenge, especially with the support and belief from his coach, Elvis Gashi, a former Glory kickboxing title contender and four-time Kosova national kickboxing champion.

“He said, “I could see you having the belt, I visualized it,” and that made me believe it as well- I started visualizing it myself.”

With just one fight on his record at the time, Ellis, who has been regularly training for over two years, stepped in against Angel Zamora, the defending champion, who was a much more experienced fighter with at least five fights on his amateur record. With less than half a day’s notice, Ellis won the fight via decision after a hard-fought battle between both of the talented and resilient young men that consisted of high-octane action and a steady back-and-forth throughout the three-round title fight. The momentous event shows just a glimpse of the high-caliber fighters and up-and-coming talent from throughout the country and overseas, which the Warriors Cup continues to highlight with each show they put on.

“I decided, why don’t I step in and get the title for myself, since it’s a state title?” said Ellis. “I felt the same as my last fight; older, younger, bigger, I don’t really care [who I compete against].”

After competing in the WKA kickboxing tournament in Delaware at the end of Aug., Ellis is slated to defend the NY State Junior Title at Warriors Cup again before the end of the year.

Warriors Cup is one of the leading fight promotions on the East Coast. The organization, which is the sole American partner of One Championship, hosts professional and amateur Muay Thai and Kickboxing events, including fighters from throughout the U.S and overseas. Their next LIC event is set for Friday, Sept. 19, at Melrose Ballroom. To stay up to date or learn more about the organization, follow them @warriorscup_3pp.