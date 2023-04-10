You are reading

‘A terrible tragedy’: 7-year-old boy and his teen sister killed in Astoria house fire caused by exploding lithium-ion battery: FDNY

FDNY Chief John Hodgens speaks at the scene of a fatal Astoria house fire on April 10. (Screenshot courtesy of FDNY)

April 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 7-year-old boy and his 19-year-old sister were killed after a two-alarm house fire broke out in Astoria on Monday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire was an exploding lithium-ion battery for an e-bike that had been recharging, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out in a two-family home at 25-71 46th St. just after 2 p.m. on the first floor, where the e-bike was connected to an extension cord, according to FDNY Chief John Hodgens. The battery exploded, sending the flames up the staircase to a second-floor apartment, where a father and his four children were trapped. The father and two of his children were able to escape through a window, but the young woman and the boy were trapped, according to Hodgens. The mother was not home at the time of the fire.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” Hodgens said at the scene after the blaze was brought under control at 3:12 p.m. “We were here in approximately three minutes —so we got here very quickly — and if this were not an e-bike fire, most likely we would have been able to put this fire out without incident.”

Instead, the first arriving firefighters were met by a wall of flames at the front door, according to the FDNY chief.

“It was a very intense fire that traveled from the front of the apartment all the way to the back. We call it ‘fully involved,’” Hodgens said. “ The firefighters did a great job of, you know, working hard to bring this fire under control but it’s just a very quickly expanding fire and it’s because of these devices that it happened.”

The fire went to a second alarm bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters to the scene.

The young woman and the 7-year-old boy were discovered in the front room of the apartment.

The fire marks the 59th city blaze caused by lithium-ion batteries so far this year, with five deaths linked to the power sources since the start of January, according to Chief Fire Marshal Dan Flynn. In all of last 2022, six people died in similar fires, he added.

“The horrific fire that resulted in the death of two young people Monday afternoon is a stark reminder of the importance of an issue the FDNY has been talking about for some time: education and awareness around lithium-ion batteries,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement. “We are also calling on our federal, state, and local partners to move quickly on regulations that will help ensure tragedies like today’s fire are prevented.”

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Why Resorts World NYC is the right choice for a full-scale casino license

The state of New York started 2023 by opening the proposal process in the downstate region of New York for up to three full-scale casino licenses that will allow for live dealers at table games, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. As the process begins to review proposals, elected leaders face an important choice that will have significant implications for our economy, public education system, and the quality of life in local communities.

Here in Queens, we are fortunate to already have a casino operator who has been an asset to the local community and would be an excellent choice for a full-scale casino license: Resorts World New York City.

Read More
0
Queens DA challenger rallies with grassroots supporters at Borough Hall Monday

With less than three months to go until the Democratic primary, the race for Queens district attorney is heating up.

On Monday, challenger George Grasso rallied on the steps of Borough Hall Monday. The retired judge from Douglaston received endorsements from 11 law enforcement organizations and community members after officially filing more than 9,500 signatures from Queens residents to appear on the Democratic primary ballot — more than double the number needed.

Read More
0
Hochul, lawmakers push budget deadline for second time with talks stuck on bail

Another week, another budget extension.

For the second week running, state lawmakers on Monday passed, and Governor Kathy Hochul signed, legislation to extend the state budget deadline for an additional seven days as negotiations over the state’s bail laws have continued to stall the spending plan, which was due April 1. The extender keeps the government funded and the state employees paid through next Monday as Hochul and state legislative leaders attempt to reach a budget deal.

Read More
0
Queens Chamber of Commerce launches competition to crown best empanada in borough

When Rocco’s of Roc Beach was declared the winner of the first-ever Queens’ Best Pizza Competition organized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce in February, the competition proved to be so popular, the borough’s oldest and largest business association decided to launch a follow-up challenge.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the inaugural Queens’ Best Empanada Competition in which members of the public are able to submit and vote for their favorite eatery to settle the debate over who in Queens serves up the most delicious doughy pastries.

Read More
0
Load More Articles