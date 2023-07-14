Actor, comedian Michael Rapaport declared Sal, Kris & Charlie’s in Astoria the best deli in the city

July 14, 2023 By Julia Moro

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport proclaimed Sal, Kris & Charlie’s Deli in Astoria as the best deli in the city, making the announcement on a Tik Tok recently.

When Rapaport visited his favorite sandwich spot this past week, he posted to Tik Tok, captioning his video, “Sal & Kris is the BEST OF THE BEST in NYC. Period.”

“Alright, I’m gonna make this short and quick. Listen, I don’t do sandwich reviews, because there’s only one place in New York City. You want a true-blue New York hero? Sal & Kris’s Astoria, Queens,” Rapaport raved.

Rapaport took viewers through the deli, showing the deli counter, the salami and cold cut selections, bread, peppers and more.

“If you’ve never had a sandwich from Sal & Kris in Astoria, Queens, you’ve never really had a New York sandwich, trust me,” Rapaport said. “Forget all the rest, classic New York hero– Sal & Kris, Astoria, Queens. This place ain’t for vegetarians, alright, it’s the real deal, New York.”

Located at 33-12 23rd Ave. Sal, Kris & Charlie’s Deli is well-known for its massive, 14-inch-long heroes. The spot was previously reviewed by the New York Times in 2018, which highlighted the “supersized sandwiches” beloved by many.

“Peppers, spicy not spicy, sweet– the whole deal, the real mcCoy,” Rapaport said. “Sal & Kris, cash only, OG. My suggestion is to start with the Bomb. F*ck all the rest, go with the best.”

The shop as its known today came to fruition in 1987, when Charlie Gordon became the shop’s third owner. Gordon, Astoria’s beloved ‘Sandwich King’ passed away in 2019.

Gordon’s son and owner, John, told QNS Rapaport is “pretty much” a regular.

“He comes about three to four times a year,” John said, who runs the store with his brother Nick. “Whenever he’s feeling hungry.”

Additional reporting by John Schilling.