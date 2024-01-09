Affordable housing lottery opens in LIC, rents start at $3,835 a month

Jan. 9, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Seven affordable housing units—all 2-bedroom apartments—are up for grabs in a Long Island City development with monthly rents starting at $3,835.

The units, located at 37-25 32nd St., are part of a 6-story, 15-unit development. The city has recently opened a lottery for the affordable units.

The affordable units are for residents who earn up to 130% of the area median income (AMI), ranging from $131,486 to $198,250, depending on household size. Each affordable housing unit is meant for between two and five people.

Amenities include a shared laundry room, a dishwasher in each unit, air conditioning, high-speed internet, a rooftop terrace, a virtual doorman, an elevator, security cameras, a parking garage, an accessible entrance and more.

Prospective renters are required to meet the income and housing size requirements in order to apply. Applications must be postmarked or submitted by Jan. 29, 2024. For more information on the complex and to apply, click here.