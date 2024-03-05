You are reading

Affordable housing lottery opens in Astoria, rent set at $2,550

26-36 4th Street in Astoria. Photo courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Mar. 5, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

A total of three affordable units are up for grabs in a development in Astoria, with a monthly rent of $2,550.

The affordable units are part of a 6-story, multi-use building at 26-36 4th St. There are a total of 10 residences in the building, with seven being market rate.

Photo courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

The city has opened a lottery for the three affordable units. All three are one-bedroom units are for those earning 130% of the area median income (AMI).

The area median income for the units ranges from $87,429-$165,230. Each unit is for up to three people.

Building amenities include washers, dryers and dishwashers within the units, high-end kitchen appliances and countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV and a patio or balcony. The building is also smoke-free and pet-friendly, with gated access, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Residents will have online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Prospective renters are required to meet the income and housing size requirements in order to apply. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Mar. 14. For more information on the building or to apply, click here.

