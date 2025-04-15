You are reading

AG James probes fatal NYPD shooting of man in mental health crisis in Astoria

astoria shooting

The police-involved shooting happened at around 6:20 a.m. on April 14 near the corner of 31st Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria. Photo by Dean Moses

April 15, 2025 By Dean Moses 

Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 61-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis while armed with a knife on a public sidewalk in Astoria, her office announced Tuesday.

Police brass said that they attempted to de-escalate the shooting that happened at around 6:20 a.m. along 31st Street and 30th Avenue but “were forced to defend ourselves.” Responding officers from the 114th Precinct opened fire on the man as he approached them with a 14-inch knife in hand following a 56-second standoff, killing him.

Police sealed off the area of the shooting as part of the ongoing investigation and, although they did not say exactly how shots were fired, evidence markers numbering into the 30’s could be observed at the scene.Photo by Dean Moses

In the hours following the incident, district representatives, including Council Member Tiffany Cabán, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, and Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, issued a statement, “This is not public safety.”

“Our neighbor with a reported history of mental illness was shot to death by the police because the NYPD used lethal force after being unable to de-escalate a 56-second interaction with a 61-year old man holding a knife,” part of their joint statement read. “As we await more details, here are things we know: there are glaring gaps in our city’s mental health infrastructure. There are glaring gaps in our city’s emergency response infrastructure, particularly as it relates to New Yorkers with mental illness.”

Now, James’s Office of Special Investigation is probing the incident, her office announced over 24 hours later.

“The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on April 14, 2025, following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens,” the Attorney General‘s office said.

NYPD Chief of Department John Chell.Photo by Dean Moses

Inquiries like these are common practice following shootings such as these and do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, NYPD Chief of Department John Chell stated on the day of the shooting that officers attempted to resolve things non-lethally by commanding him to drop the knife before using tasers that ultimately failed to subdue him.

“They gave orders to drop the knife. They deployed their Tasers, multiple Tasers, that were ineffective at this point,” Chell said.

Video captured on Citizen App showed a group of cops surrounding the suspect, performing CPR before he was whisked by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-ed: Reckless budget cuts will harm Queens families

Apr. 15, 2025 By Paul Pogozelski

As a small business owner for over 23 years, dealing with clients, making deliveries and balancing the books, it became very clear early on in my career that I needed to be efficient with my time and money. Efficiency in operating a small business means knowing how much to spend on a service, hiring the right people to help with the day-to-day and most importantly, knowing when to cut back on spending.

Read More
0
Jackson Heights drug dealing operation dismantled with nine individuals indicted: DA

April 15, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Queens grand jury has indicted nine individuals in connection with the sale and possession of controlled substances—including fentanyl, cocaine, and crack—following a 17-month investigation into a drug-dealing crew operating on 95th Street in Jackson Heights, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday. Undercover officers made 40 purchases during the probe, totaling more than $12,000 in street value.

Read More
0
Load More Articles