Alleged pervert wanted for groping woman on E train in Woodside: NYPD

Sept. 25, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly groped a woman on an E train in Woodside on Friday, Sept. 22.

The alleged pervert boarded the Jamaica-bound train at the Lexington Avenue/51st Street station in Manhattan and sat next to the 26-year-old victim, according to police. The suspect then rode the train alongside the woman before he turned around and grabbed her buttocks and left breast as they neared the Northern Boulevard station in Woodside just before 10 p.m., cops said.

The woman bolted from the subway once it stopped at the Northern Boulevard station, while the suspect remained on board, according to the NYPD. The victim was physically not injured during the incident.

Police on Saturday, Sept. 23, released an image of the man wanted for questioning. The image was taken by the victim, cops said.

He is described by police as having a medium build with a light complexion and is approximately 32 years of age. He stands at about 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat worn backward. He was wearing a blue, gray and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and an orange watch on his wrist.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 61 reported “other sex crimes” in the 108th Precinct so far this year, down 9% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.