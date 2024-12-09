AM Zohran Mamdani announces tree-planting partnership with ‘Rise Light & Power’ and ‘Big Reuse’ to improve air quality in Queens

Dec. 9, 2024 By Colum Motherway

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani and Rise Light & Power have announced a new streetscape beautification and tree-planting partnership with Big Reuse in Western Queens.

Big Reuse is a nonprofit organization that fights climate change through community-based environmental and zero-waste initiatives. Executive Director Justin Green was elated to accept this opportunity to strengthen the local environment.

“Big Reuse is thrilled to incorporate tree planting into our community-based tree care work, increasing NYC’s tree canopy as well as our capacity to work with community partners in a new way. We’re grateful to Rise Light & Power and Assembly Member Mamdani for supporting a vital greening project that strengthens Queens neighborhoods,” stated Green.

The initial investment of $100,000 will restore 15-20 tree pits that had damaged or missing trees along Vernon Blvd. and side streets between 35th and 40th Avenues. It has been made possible by the continued support of Mamdani’s office.

This investment will improve streetscapes throughout the neighborhood and provide meaningful environmental benefits to the community, particularly Queensbridge, Ravenswood, and Astoria residents.

“For far too long, Astoria has been labeled Asthma Alley and held the distinction of having the worst air quality in all of Queens. As we work to turn the page on that chapter, this partnership offers us a glimpse of a future built around renewable energy generation,” said Mamdani.

“I approached Rise Light & Power with a proposal: allow residents to see the immediate impact of what bringing renewable energy and a greener future to our neighborhood looks like. As we restore these tree plots and plant new trees, I am so happy to see that promise come to life.”

Rise Light & Power is a Queens-based energy asset manager and developer who owns the Ravenswood Generating Station, New York City’s largest power generation facility. They are working to redevelop the Station as a new renewable energy hub to help New York’s nation-leading climate goals.

Rise’s CEO, Clint Plummer, has a strong vision for the future of renewable energy and is committed to the idea that local initiatives can go a long way across the country,

“Renewable Ravenswood is a transformative vision to reimagine the future of energy and deliver an environmental justice victory for Queens,” said Plummer. “But that work starts with local actions that tangibly improve the lives of our neighbors while strengthening our partnership and connection to the people we serve. We’re excited about future opportunities to deliver a cleaner, greener future for Western Queens and beyond.”

Since acquiring the Ravenswood Generating Station, Rise has maintained a commitment to being a transparent and accessible community partner. It has worked extensively with its neighbors in the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and beyond to craft the Renewable Ravenswood vision.

The plan will transform the 27-acre waterfront industrial site and proposes delivering “a clean energy hub, a just transition for union workers, and an environmental justice victory to Queens.”

Improvements to local tree canopies benefit public health and environmental conditions, improving local air quality, diverting stormwater, and reducing the urban heat island effect.

According to the New York City Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice’s EJNYC mapping tool, blocks adjacent to Ravenswood Generating Station rank as low as the bottom 3% for tree cover among all areas of New York City.

This investment is the latest of Big Reuse’s environmental initiatives over the past decade. They consistently partner with elected officials, community groups, and schools to strengthen local neighborhoods against climate impacts, provide free compost, and teach New Yorkers how to steward their own green spaces.