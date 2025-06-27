Arrest made in Long Island City pepper spray attack on woman and child: NYPD

June 27, 2025 By Dean Moses

Police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly pepper-sprayed a mother and her 11-month-old daughter aboard a Queens subway train last week, just one day after the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect to the public.

Edward Vargas, 34, was apprehended by the NYPD Warrant Squad on June 26, six days after the attack that left the young mother and her baby in significant pain. The arrest came shortly after the NYPD circulated photos of the suspect on Wednesday, June 25.

According to police, the incident unfolded at around 10:50 a.m. on June 20 at the 36th Street station along the M line. Vargas allegedly approached the 25-year-old woman and asked to use her cellphone. After she declined, the woman and her child boarded a southbound M train. Vargas followed them onto the train and continued asking other passengers for their phones.

Moments later, police said, Vargas sat across from the mother and child before suddenly spraying both of them in the face with a substance believed to be pepper spray. He then fled the train at the Court Square–23rd Street station.

The victims were transported to Mount Sinai Queens with redness and irritation to their eyes and faces, police said.

Law enforcement sources said Vargas has a prior criminal history. In 2023, he was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot a woman inside her home. He was charged with menacing in that case.

Detectives escorted Vargas from Transit District 20 at Briarwood station Thursday afternoon. When asked why he carried out the attack, Vargas did not speak and only shook his head in silence.

Vargas is now facing two counts of assault.