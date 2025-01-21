Sunnyside’s Arriba Latin Fusion & Bar announces final farewell on Queens Boulevard

Jan. 21, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A beloved Latin American eatery in Sunnyside will close its doors on Queens Boulevard this Saturday, marking the end of a year-long run.

Arriba Latin Fusion & Bar, which opened at 40-15 Queens Blvd. last February, succeeding the well-known Arriba Arriba. The previous Mexican bar and restaurant, famous for its margaritas and lively atmosphere, operated for 15 years before shuttering in July 2023. Both establishments shared the same ownership.

The current owners announced the decision to close via Instagram on Jan. 16, attributing the closure to inflation and the ongoing challenges of running a small business. Despite the difficulties, they reflected on the past year with gratitude, highlighting the joyful moments and events the space hosted.

Arriba Latin Fusion & Bar will serve its last customers on Saturday, Jan. 25, marking the end of a chapter for the Sunnyside favorite.

Billy Mantel, a partner involved in opening the Latin bar and restaurant, paid tribute to how the local Sunnyside community embraced Arriba over the past 12 months.

“We’ve been fortunate to receive lots of compliments about the food, the ambiance, and especially the cocktails,” Mantel told the Sunnyside Post. “But what stands out the most is the sense of community. People have told us they love having a space where they can come together—enjoy great music, mingle, and just have a good time with friends. That’s been one of the most rewarding aspects of operating here.”

The Latin Fusion establishment, having remained under the same ownership as Arriba Arriba, gave the place a “second life with a full revamp.”

Mantel said the new Arriba aimed to retain some of the former establishment’s history and spirit but also brought “something new.”

Originally, the bar and restaurant were set to remain as a Mexican joint like its predecessor, but Mantel said the restaurant transitioned into a Latin fusion bar after Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle announced it was moving in next door, resulting in Arriba taking on a “fresh new direction.”

“The name change and the new concept reflected a broader approach to Latin flavors while respecting the venue’s legacy,” Mantel said.

The farewell Instagram post stated that they are keen to focus on the good memories created over the past year and will cherish the celebrations, events, and “wonderful times” that took place at the bar.

“Arriba has been a dream come true, and that’s thanks to each and every one of you,” the post said. “Your support, feedback, and love turned our vision into something truly special. It’s been a privilege to share this space with you, and I’m so grateful for all the memories we’ve created together.”

They added that every compliment and every moment of joy spent in Arriba over the past year “meant the world” to the staff.

Arriba will host a final goodbye on Jan. 25 and invite Sunnyside residents and customers to stop by and say their farewells.

“We’ll be celebrating one last time on Saturday, Jan. 25th, and I’d love for you to join us. Come by, enjoy some of our signature dishes, take a few photos, and let’s toast to the memories.”