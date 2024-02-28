Artists wanted for second phase of community mural project at the Long Island City waterfront

Feb. 28, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of Ottomanelli By The Water, a restaurant located in Hunter’s Point South Park, is extending an open invitation to local artists for the second phase of his ambitious community mural project.

Having already installed five sections of the mural in December of 2023, Ottomanelli is eager to expand the artwork, which will adorn the outside dining area of his establishment located at 52-10 Center Blvd. in Hunter’s Point Park South.

With plans for an approximately 11,000-square-foot, three-foot-high panorama, Ottomanelli aims to create a stunning visual representation of Queens’ diversity and charm.

“The goal is to erect a large, beautiful, and diverse mural created by local individuals and groups that promotes the wonderful things about Queens,” stated the Maspeth native, emphasizing the project’s community-centric approach.

In addition to celebrating Queens’ unique character, Ottomanelli envisions the mural as a potential tourism draw, with its picturesque backdrop of the Midtown Manhattan skyline, East River, and the burgeoning Long Island City skyline. With an NYC Ferry landing nearby, the mural is likely to attract visitors from near and far.

First priority for participation is given to western Queens residents and students, with individuals from other parts of the borough also receiving VIP consideration. Ottomanelli encourages artists of all backgrounds and skill levels to apply, emphasizing the importance of representation from LGBTQ, immigrant, and minority communities.

Interested artists can submit their proposals through this link, with an eight-member advisory committee tasked with reviewing submissions. Special attention will be given to proposals aligning with the Community Togetherness theme, ensuring the mural reflects the spirit of unity and inclusivity.

The application deadline is March 19, with selectees set to be announced in early April. Each chosen artist will receive $500 and supplies to support their contribution to the mural. They are encouraged to create their artwork on-site, fostering a collaborative and community-driven approach to the project.

The second phase of the mural project follows the successful installation of pieces by Talisa Almonte, Victoria Nieto, Annabelle Popa, Kerri Boccard, and Adela Navarro. Their artworks, unveiled during a ceremony on Dec. 16, 2023, continue to captivate visitors with their creativity and vibrancy.