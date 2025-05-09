You are reading

Astoria bakery debuts Pope Leo Cookie to celebrate first American pope

La Guli Bakery's new Pope Leo Cookie (right) and former Pope Francis Cookie (left). Photo: Shane O'Brien

May 9, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

An Astoria pastry shop has introduced a “Pope Leo Cookie”, complete with a picture of Pope Leo XIV, in honor of the election of the first-ever American pope.

Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago was elected Pope Leo XIV at the Papal Conclave on Thursday, becoming the first US-born pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Astoria’s La Guli Pastry, located at 29-15 Ditmars Blvd., has now produced a new cookie in honor of the new Bishop of Rome.

The bakery, which first opened in 1937, previously produced Pope Francis Cookies in 2015 in honor of the late pope’s visit to New York City.

Maria Notaro, owner of La Guli Pastry and granddaughter of its founder, later made a batch of 100 Pope Francis cookies for inmates on Rikers Island in 2024 after being inspired by Pope Francis’s visit to Italy’s Montorio Prison.

Notaro has now produced 25 Pope Leo cookies in honor of the new pope and said it is inspiring to see an American-born pope.

La Guli Pastry at 29-15 Ditmars Blvd. Photo courtesy of Maria Notaro

“I never thought it would happen in my lifetime,” Notaro said after Pope Leo’s election Thursday. “This is an exciting time not only for Catholics but for the world to see the white smoke and know that there is a new leader of the Catholic Church, especially an American. ”

Notaro said she sent a batch of Pope Francis cookies to the former pope while he was recovering in the hospital earlier this year, but does not know if the baked goods reached their intended target. She added that she will try to send a batch of Pope Leo cookies to the newly elected Pontiff.

She said the Pope Leo Cookie signals a “positive gesture for a new era for the worldwide Catholic Church.”

“During the conclave we were receiving calls asking if we would have a new cookie ready. We just think this is a highly positive moment and La Guli Pastry sends our best wishes and prayers to Pope Leo XIV on his new journey. What a great surprise that we have an American pope,” Notaro said.

Notaro also said Rikers Island inmates were very “appreciative” of the Pope Francis Cookies when she visited the prison last year.

“We were fortunate to work with the Catholic chaplains at Rikers who were able to get approval for us to attend an afternoon mass and bring 100 of our Pope Francis Cookies. After the mass, the priest explained why we were there and about Pope Francis’ message of hope and compassion to the incarcerated at the Montorio Prison.”

