You are reading

Making memories: Astoria Easter party featuring egg hunt, visit from Disney characters, crafts and more draws hundreds

Kids take photos with the Easter Bunny at an Easter Party hosted by The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall and Blue Balloon Parties in Astoria on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

April 10, 2023 By Paul Frangipane

Hundreds of kids spent their Sunday with a high-energy Easter bash filled with fun activities at the Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall in Astoria on April 9.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Blue Balloon Parties hosted the event, bringing it from Long Island City to its new home in Astoria. The party offered many activities for kids, including bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts and a dance party with famous characters.

Kids get their faces painted at an Easter Party hosted by The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall and Blue Balloon Parties in Astoria on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

The Easter Bunny made an appearance as well, and live bunnies soaked up the attention from children eager to pet them. But the main event was the egg hunt, giving kids the chance to hunt for 12,000 golden Easter eggs filled with toys.

(Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Sally Rodriguez, the owner of Blue Balloon Parties, said the new location was a perfect fit and was thrilled to see the event return after the pandemic.

“It’s important to have community events so people have something to do with their children,” Rodriguez said. “I personally as a mom love taking my son out to do things. Having these activities like balloons and face painting and characters — it’s something that they really truly enjoy and this is a space where you can actually combine family time and something for the children at the same time.”

At the new venue, families were able to get table service from the Beer Garden as well.

Stamatis Pelardis, general manager of the Bohemian Hall said he was happy to facilitate the party, adding that these types of events are a great asset to the community.

For single dad Jose Aguirre, the event was a chance to spend quality time with his 5-year-old daughter Claire Lucas.

Lucas got her face painted and danced alongside Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto” before the father and daughter duo played games together as they waited for the egg hunt.

“She’ll have these memories here in Astoria forever,” Aguirre said.

Kids meet real rabbits at an Easter Party hosted by The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall and Blue Balloon Parties in Astoria on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Kids also got a chance to meet and get their photos taken with Spider-Man and other characters, such as Bluey, Bingo, Mickey Mouse and Elmo.

The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall and Blue Balloon Parties hosts a kids Easter party in Astoria on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Children take part in an egg hunt during an Easter party hosted by The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall and Blue Balloon Parties in Astoria on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Rodriguez’s company held similar Easter parties on the Long Island City waterfront before the onset of the pandemic.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Why Resorts World NYC is the right choice for a full-scale casino license

Apr. 10, 2023 By Thomas J. Grech

The state of New York started 2023 by opening the proposal process in the downstate region of New York for up to three full-scale casino licenses that will allow for live dealers at table games, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. As the process begins to review proposals, elected leaders face an important choice that will have significant implications for our economy, public education system, and the quality of life in local communities.

Read More
0
Queens DA challenger rallies with grassroots supporters at Borough Hall Monday

With less than three months to go until the Democratic primary, the race for Queens district attorney is heating up.

On Monday, challenger George Grasso rallied on the steps of Borough Hall Monday. The retired judge from Douglaston received endorsements from 11 law enforcement organizations and community members after officially filing more than 9,500 signatures from Queens residents to appear on the Democratic primary ballot — more than double the number needed.

Read More
0
Hochul, lawmakers push budget deadline for second time with talks stuck on bail

Another week, another budget extension.

For the second week running, state lawmakers on Monday passed, and Governor Kathy Hochul signed, legislation to extend the state budget deadline for an additional seven days as negotiations over the state’s bail laws have continued to stall the spending plan, which was due April 1. The extender keeps the government funded and the state employees paid through next Monday as Hochul and state legislative leaders attempt to reach a budget deal.

Read More
0
Queens Chamber of Commerce launches competition to crown best empanada in borough

When Rocco’s of Roc Beach was declared the winner of the first-ever Queens’ Best Pizza Competition organized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce in February, the competition proved to be so popular, the borough’s oldest and largest business association decided to launch a follow-up challenge.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the inaugural Queens’ Best Empanada Competition in which members of the public are able to submit and vote for their favorite eatery to settle the debate over who in Queens serves up the most delicious doughy pastries.

Read More
0
Load More Articles