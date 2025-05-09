Astoria’s Chateau Le Woof to host Pledge Kindness Pet Parade May 17

May 9, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get your pooches primped and red-carpet ready for the Pledge Kindness Pet Parade, hosted by Chateau Le Woof and FarmKind, on Saturday, May 17, in Astoria.

The event held at Chateau Le Woof at 31-01 Vernon Blvd., offers a festive and photo-worthy afternoon designed to unite the community and support FarmKind’s newest campaign: the “Kind to All Animals Pledge.” The initiative aims to raise awareness around ending factory farming and encourage everyday practices that protect both farm animals and pets.

FarmKind, a nonprofit based in the United Kingdom, is internationally recognized for its campaigns to end industrial animal cruelty. The organization partners with communities worldwide to promote animal welfare through education, events, and advocacy.

“We were trying to find a really beautiful public park, and then it happens to be immediately across the road from a cafe that is tailored specifically to a bunch of pets, and they know how to create a safe and fun environment for people and animals,” said Thom Norman, co-founder of FarmKind.

That park is Socrates Sculpture Park, a five-acre outdoor museum and public space along the East River waterfront, which will serve as the backdrop for the parade route.

Chateau Le Woof, the host venue, is New York City’s first dog café and has been a beloved staple of the Western Queens community for more than a decade. The pet-friendly café allows dogs and their humans to dine together, offering both a full coffee and lunch menu and a specialty pet menu featuring items like organic dog treats, puppuccinos, and other dog-safe bites. Its owner, Natassa Contini, who has been vegan for nearly as long as the café has been open, sees the event as a natural fit.

“We connected with FarmKind, and this was the perfect place because all animals are important,” said Contini.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m., featuring a costume contest with a $250 prize, a red carpet photo opportunity, a parade loop through Socrates Park, and a chance for pets to mingle with Instagram-famous dogs who will be in attendance. There will also be a special dog-friendly menu, with treats like mini dog “beers” and appetizers, alongside Chateau Le Woof’s regular offerings for human companions.

FarmKind’s pledge encourages people to take simple, impactful steps in their daily lives to promote animal welfare, including adopting pets instead of buying, using cruelty-free products, supporting humane farming charities, and choosing ethical pest control methods.

“The event is really about the launch of the new campaign, which says it’s about connecting the lot we have around us, and the way that we treat all animals,” said Norman. “So it’s not just about farm animals, but also animals in laboratories, and we want all animals to be treated with a minimum level of care. Most Americans are animal lovers, and it’s about taking on the values they already have with those simple behaviors.”