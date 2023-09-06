Astoria discount store, Jamaica deli each sell winning lottery tickets worth $17.5K

Sept. 6, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A discount store in Astoria and a bodega in Jamaica each sold winning lottery tickets worth more than $17,000 on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The winning Take 5 tickets were purchased at Tianxin NY 99 INC, located at 25-14 Broadway in Astoria, and at Jamaica 97 Deli and Grocery, located at 97-01 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica, according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky winners matched all five numbers to clinch the top prize of $17,514.50 each.

The draw took place on the evening of Sept. 5, and the winning numbers were 4, 18, 24, 31 and 37.

Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. To win the top prize, players must match all five numbers drawn. Numbers range from 1 to 39.

A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.