You are reading

Astoria energy storage project and Variety Boys & Girls Club win statewide community partnership award

Variety Boys and Girls Club CEO Costa Constantinides (center) and representatives from the East River Energy Storage Project accept the inaugural Robust Community Partnership Award. Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club.

Variety Boys and Girls Club CEO Costa Constantinides (center) and representatives from the East River Energy Storage Project accept the inaugural Robust Community Partnership Award. Photo courtesy of Variety Boys and Girls Club.

May 22, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A collaboration between the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) and the team developing the gigantic East River Energy Storage Project has received a statewide community partnership award acknowledging exceptional efforts to gain support from the local community.

The New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST), a non-profit which serves as an expert resource to energy storage-related companies, announced the collaboration as the winner of the Robust Community Partnerships Award at its inaugural Equitable Energy Storage Systems Awards last week. 

The East River Energy Storage Project, meanwhile, is a 100 megawatt-battery project Developed by 174 Power Global (PG) under contract with Con Edison (Con Ed) on an industrial site on the East River owned by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), located at 17-09 – 31-03 20th Ave. in Astoria.

The project is part of New York City’s Green Economy Action Plan and will be able to power tens of thousands of New York City homes upon completion, becoming one of the largest battery storage installations in New York State. 

The project scooped the inaugural Robust Community Partnerships Award in recognition of the project’s establishment of strong, trust-based partnerships with their local community. 

NY-BEST noted that 174 Power Global, Con Ed, NYPA, Strategic Management and Constantinople & Vallone helped fund and staff annual programs with VBGCQ as part of the project.

The funding helped support STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) education, career mentoring and environmental engagement through hands on activities occurring throughout the calendar year. 

Dr. William Acker, Executive Director of NY-Best, said collaboration and innovation represent an important part of NY-BEST’s efforts to advance battery and energy storage technology across New York State. 

File photo NYCEDC

Variety Boys & Girls Club and their partnership with the East River Energy Storage team exemplify the values and leadership essential for fostering enduring relationships that propel equitable energy storage initiatives forward,” Acker said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to community engagement and partnership has set a commendable benchmark for others in the industry.” 

VBGCQ CEO Costa Constantinides said the award is an honor for Variety and a testament to community commitment of the companies involved in the East River Energy Storage Project. He said the partnership between Variety and the project would “create lasting benefits for our students that also cements strong relationships in the community.” 

Seeing construction start on the largest energy storage project in New York State is very rewarding and we look forward to a long-term alliance,” Constantinides said in a statement. 

Joo Yoon, CEO of 174 Power Global, said the award was a reflection of the project’s investment in the youth of the local area. 

As we begin construction of the East River Energy Storage project to improve the resiliency of our grid, let us also continue to invest in the resiliency of our youth. Our partnership with the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens has been extremely rewarding,” Yoon said in a statement. 

The East River Energy Storage Project, when fully functional, will be able to discharge electricity to the grid, especially during peak demand. Representatives of the project said this will particularly benefit New York’s “environmental justice communities,” which bear the worst repercussions from peaker plant pollution that contributes to chronic health disparities. The system will be enclosed in multiple containers totaling approximately 124,000 square feet at the East River site.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens to host new memorial in Whitestone honoring 99 post-9/11 fallen service members

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall on Tuesday to unveil the initial designs for the new $5 million memorial on the Whitestone waterfront that will honor the 99 fallen post-9/11 service members from New York City who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service in Afghanistan and Iraq. The “Flames of Honor” memorial will be designed by artist Douwe Blumberg and built in Queens.

“Our fallen soldiers gave their last measure of devotion defending the American Dream, and we could not call ourselves the greatest city on the globe if we did not give them the tribute they deserve,” Adams said. “With this memorial, we will honor a new generation of souls who gave their lives far too early in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and say ‘thank you’ to our service members and veterans every day of the year with a beautiful space for remembrance and reflection.”

Read More
0
New bites and brews in Astoria and LIC: The latest in Queens dining

May 22, 2025 By Jessica Militello and Shane O’Brien

There is always something new to taste, try, or toast to in Astoria and LIC. These neighborhoods continues to thrive as a culinary destination, with new restaurants, cafés, bakeries and markets opening at a steady clip. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Italian sandwich, halal Thai-Malay cuisine, or Brazilian sweets and coffee, the ever-expanding food scene in these neighborhoods offers something for every palate.

Read More
0
Op-ed | The power to illuminate: Why modernizing New York’s electric grid is a matter of survival

May. 22, 2025 By NYS Senator James Sanders Jr.

We don’t often think about where our electricity comes from when we flip a switch or plug in a charger, but it powers nearly every aspect of our daily lives. It’s easy to take our electric grid for granted until something goes wrong. But the reality is that our grid is aging, overburdened, and must be modernized to keep up with today’s demands. If we don’t act now, we’re risking power outages, higher energy costs, and unreliable service. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles