You are reading

Astoria Film Festival returns with in-person screenings at Kaufman Astoria Studios June 10, 11

Kaufman Astoria Studios has played a key role in the festival’s success. (File photo)

June 5, 2023 By Bill Parry

The sixth annual Astoria Film Festival is underway with online programming to support filmmakers with disabilities and others who can’t make it to the in-person festival at Kaufman Astoria Studios, with the Youth Film Festival on Saturday, June 9, and the Main Film Festival on Sunday, June 11.

The online Astoria Film Festival programming kicked off on June 1 with a celebration of Pride Month featuring a panel of LGBTQIA+ filmmakers moderated by former festival filmmaker and Astoria resident Kyle Stockberger. The panel was followed by an All-Festival virtual panel moderated by Astoria Film Festival founder Nina Fiore.

“It continues online through the rest of the month with various panels and workshops including one on A.I. and its legal effects on film production by an entertainment lawyer who specializes in tech,” Fiore told the Queens Post. “And then there’s a panel featuring our disabled filmmakers from this year’s festival and it’s moderated by RespectAbility, which is a Los Angeles-based organization that focuses on disabled representation in media.”

The sixth annual Astoria Film Festival will have in-person screenings at Kaufman Astoria Studios on June 10 and 11. (Courtesy of AFF)

Fiore was born and raised in Astoria in a low-income immigrant home who persevered over her own disabilities to graduate from Harvard and work professionally in TV and digital media production. She founded the Astoria Film Festival in 2018 while she was Education Director at Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens in Astoria and wanted to connect students interested in film with professionals in the industry.

“I care about this community. I especially care about the youth. I care about people who are underrepresented in the media, because I am one of them,” Fiore said. “A lot of the kids I worked with wanted to do more intense filmmaking. I had been a producer my whole life but didn’t know anything about cinematography. That’s a whole nother level, right? So I kind of needed to find filmmakers in the area. And I was like, why don’t we start a film festival and then you know, we’ll find the filmmakers who are local and we’ll have them work with our kids.”

Her journey led to Kaufman Astoria Studios and an unexpected meeting with the studio president and CEO Hal Rosenbluth.

“So I go in and I’m wearing jeans and a T-shirt and, to make a long story short, once they saw the work I was doing the kids in the neighborhood, they were like, do you need tours for the kids?” Fiore recalled.

A partnership was born.

“During COVID they gave us the open-air back-lot with 20 people at a time, so we had to keep it to just eight showings back then,” Fiore said.

For the Astoria Youth Film Festival on June 10 at Kaufman Astoria Studios, Fiore worked with six neighborhood schools that will screen eight films during a morning session. One of the student films —a documentary short created with Q300 Middle School in Astoria — is about Environmental Justice and features interviews by the students with former Councilman Costa Constantinides and Dave-Inder Comar, environmental lawyers who will be joining the students on the in-person panel at the Zukor Theater.

Constantinides is currently CEO of Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens which provided filming space and free access to their computer lab for editing classes

The Main Festival on Sunday at Kaufman Astoria Studios will feature more than 30 short films, web series and podcasts from around the world, including a film about rebellious snowboarders in Pakistan, a film about border crossings in Iran, two podcasts and several films from disabled U.S. creators and other documentary, dance, horror, comedy, drama, experimental and animated shorts.

A female-filmmaker panel of selected films will close out the in-person events, moderated by New York in Film & Television, who will also be presenting an award at the Main Festival Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening at the Zukor.

The Astoria Film Festival will be bookended by two social events, an opening night party at Heart of Gold Astoria on June 9, and an after party at Sunswick 35/35 on June 11.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit the Astoria Film Festival website.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: The future of Queens hinges on what actions Albany does — or doesn’t — take this week

Queens is the future, but more than ever we need Albany’s help to make sure it happens.

State lawmakers are set to pack their bags and head back to their districts for the rest of 2023, and it increasingly seems like they won’t be taking any housing victories home with them. That’s a shame when you consider the affordability crisis and commercial vacancies and our struggles to house people only getting worse. Only the legislature can solve these problems, which is why it’s crucial they not leave Albany without taking meaningful action to build housing and spur economic development in Queens and every borough.

Read More
0
Jamaica man sentenced for possessing child sex abuse materials on computer: DA

A Jamaica man on June 5 was sentenced to one to three years in prison for possessing child sex abuse photos and videos on his personal computer between May 2021 and November 2022 traced through transactions he made using cryptocurrency, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Andre Hyman, 29, of 112th Avenue, pleaded guilty last month to possessing a sexual performance by a child before Queens Supreme Court Justice Jerry Iannece.

Read More
0
City agrees to clean up radioactive material from city-owned land in Ridgewood: Feds

New York City has agreed to remediate radioactive materials on the city-owned property located near the former Wolff-Alport Chemical Company facility on Irving Avenue in Ridgewood, and to pay the federal government $1.6 million for costs incurred by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced Monday. The Wolff-Alport Company operated at the facility at the location from the 1920s until 1954. 

The company’s operations included importing monazite sand that was processed to extract rare earth elements.  Residues from the processing of the monazite sands contained radioactive materials, including thorium and uranium, along with their decay products, such as radium. These materials contain radionuclides, which are hazardous substances. 

Read More
0
Having faith: NYC reaches out to local churches to shelter nearly 1,000 migrants in new partnership

The city has entered into a two-year partnership with a faith-based non-profit that will enlist up to 50 houses of worship to offer overnight stays for single adults, mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

The partnership, which is with the New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS), comes at a time when the administration is searching for suitable shelter spaces to accommodate tens of thousands of asylum seekers. The joint program will allow up to 50 houses of worship to sign up for hosting as many as 19 single adult male migrants for overnight stays, according to the mayor’s office, and will be funded by the city. At full capacity, the program will accommodate close to 1,000 newcomers. 

Read More
0
Cops cuff woman who allegedly pushed teen onto Queens subway tracks

A woman was cuffed Monday morning after apparently pushing a female straphanger onto a Woodhaven subway track, police said.

According to police sources an 18-year-old was standing at the 75 St-Elderts Lane train station, which provides J and Z line service, at around 10:30 a.m. on June 5 when she was shoved onto the roadbed. Police said the victim did not make contact with any trains or the third rail and was able to climb out of the tracks.

Read More
0
General manager of Cambria Heights McDonald’s recognized as one of the best in the industry

Claire Andrew, the general manager of the McDonald’s in Cambria Heights, was recently honored by the Nation’s Restaurant News, which recognized her as one of the top general managers in the restaurant industry in their 2023 Power List. This honor reflects the hard work and effort she’s put in since she started working for the company around six years ago.

The Power List recognizes general managers for their leadership and excellence in activating brand strategy at the store level, building and maintaining team culture, providing excellent customer service and driving strong unit economics. Andrew being honored reflects her commitment to being a mentor for her employees as well as fostering strong connections with them.

Read More
0
Load More Articles