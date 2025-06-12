Astoria Has Pride to host annual Pride picnic at Socrates Sculpture Park June 28

June 12, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The grass is greener where there’s pride.

Astoria Has Pride will host its annual Pride Picnic in the Park on Saturday, June 28, from 12 to 6 p.m., inviting the community to enjoy an afternoon of inclusivity, celebration, and summer fun.

The free event will take place at Socrates Sculpture Park, located at 32-01 Vernon Blvd., and will feature special guests, lively drag performances and a festive atmosphere for people of all ages to come together and celebrate Pride Month.

The annual event is organized by Brian Martinez, the founder of Astoria Has Pride, as well as the owner of Fresco’s Cantina and Fresco’s Grand Cantina in Astoria. The local resident first came up with the idea in 2022 as a fun, family-friendly way to get together for Pride, beyond bars and parades.

“I wanted it to be a different type of Pride,” said Martinez. “More like a picnic and community-focused. The style of it it’s like, just grab your blanket, grab your snacks, and enjoy the show. We have all types of entertainment, from drag queens to drag kings, comedians, local musicians, dancers, and just giving them the opportunity to show us what they’ve got.”

Due to renovations on the Great Lawn at Astoria Park, the event will be held at Socrates Sculpture Park this year, which has ample space, incredible art installations, and a great view of the city skyline. The free event invites community members of all ages to bring their friends, family, and pets to the park, get decked out in their Pride colors, and enjoy an afternoon together.

The non-profit organization is presently seeking sponsors, artists, entertainers, and volunteers and will soon have an official line-up of special guests and performers. The event will also include a list of local businesses, public figures, and elected officials who will support the cause.

To learn more about the event, stay up to date at @Astoriahaspride on Instagram.