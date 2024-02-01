You are reading

Astoria man kidnapped, tortured by 3 New Jersey men in 2022 extortion attempt: Feds

An indictment unsealed Thursday in Brooklyn federal court charges three New Jersey men with allegedly kidnapping an Astoria man in 2022 who was savagely tortured in an extortion attempt, according to federal prosecutors. QNS/File

Feb. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

Three New Jersey men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for kidnapping and viciously torturing an Astoria man in 2022—in an attempt to extort $150,000 in cash.

Jarrett Bruce, 40, of Englewood, N.J. was arrested on Thursday, one day after Aasim Boone, 41, also of Englewood, was taken into custody by federal agents, while the third defendant, 38-year-old Lesly Valentin of Asbury Park was already arrested and held in custody pending trial. 

All three men have been charged with one count of kidnapping conspiracy in a superseding indictment unsealed in Brookly federal court on Thursday. Valentin has also charged with one count of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.

As set forth in court filings, Boone, Bruce and Valentin conspired to kidnap the victim on Dec. 9, 2022.

After forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint, the assailants drove him from Astoria to New Jersey where he was subjected to escalating forms of torture and held for nearly five hours. The defendants allegedly beat the man with a gun, poured bleach on him, and burned his back and legs with a blow torch. They also sliced the victim’s ear with a knife.

“As alleged, the crimes in this case are very disturbing,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “The defendants targeted an unsuspecting victim, abducted him outside of his home and subjected him to unimaginable cruelty — all in their efforts for financial gain.”

The victim was eventually released on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. A few days after he was abducted, one of the defendants — Valentin — sent text messages to the victim threatening further harm to him and his family if he failed to pay the defendants $150,000 in cash and 50-pounds of marijuana, according to the indictment.

“A victim subjected to kidnapping, brutal beatings, inhumane torture, and cash demands — this not a plot from a movie — these three defendants allegedly conspired and carried out these despicable acts on their target,”FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge James Smith said. “The alleged actions of Boone, Bruce, and Valentin are disturbing and will not be tolerated. FBI New York is determined to ensure brazen individuals willing to use inconceivable violence for financial gain are brought to justice.”

The defendants are no strangers to law enforcement and have extensive criminal histories, and are believed to have participated in a series of residential burglaries committed by a violent street gang operating out of New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Valentin had also previously pleaded guilty in New Jersey state court to aggravated assault in connection with a prior kidnapping.

“My office will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the victim here receives justice and that our community is safe from these senseless acts of violence,” Peace said.

If convicted of kidnapping conspiracy, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens man gets more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol: Feds

A Broad Channel man who blind-sided a police officer and shoved him over a ledge at the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan.6, 2021 riot, was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Ralph Joseph Celentano III, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release after a jury convicted him in June on two felony charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses.

Read More
0
Teenager stabbed in Flushing nightclub during early morning altercation, attacker still at large: NYPD

A teenager was stabbed in the back during an early morning bar fight inside a Flushing nightclub and his assailant remains at large.

Police from the 109th Precinct reported that the 18-year-old got into a verbal altercation with another man inside the club located at 131-35 Fowler Ave., across from the Al Oerter Recreation Center at the northeast edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Read More
0
Op-ed: How Important is Class Size Really?

Feb. 1, 2024 By: Christopher Herman

The OECD (Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation) ranks children across 38 countries every three years. These rankings are based upon the PISA, a test administered to 15-year-olds around the world. Most recently OECD ranked the US sixth in reading, 10th in science and 26th in math. Although it is hard to argue that the American education system is struggling to find it way, we are fortunate that education is front and center in policy debates.

Read More
0
Gunman sought for brandishing firearm, causing panic inside Jamaica subway station: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and Transit District 20 are looking for a masked gunman for menacing E train riders on a platform in the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport subway station on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The suspect was on the northbound E train platform at around 5:05 p.m. when he suddenly pulled out a firearm and stood in a shooting stance sending panicked subway riders running for cover.

Read More
0
Load More Articles