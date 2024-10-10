Astoria man killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Whitestone Expressway on Monday: NYPD

Oct. 10, 2024 By Bill Parry

An Astoria man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle near Citi Field on Monday afternoon.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 of a motor vehicle crash in the vicinity of the Whitestone Expressway and the Grand Central Parkway in Corona just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the injured rider to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Dimitrios Kalaitzidis, 26, of 30th Street in Astoria.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Kalaitzidis was riding a 2024 Honda CBR600 RR racing motorcycle southbound on the Whitestone Expressway approaching the exit ramp to the Grand Central Parkway when he failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a concrete barrier and was thrown from his bike, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate the fatal collision.