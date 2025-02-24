NYPD shuts down Astoria massage parlor over alleged prostitution activity

Feb. 24, 2025. By Shane O’Brien

The NYPD has shuttered an Astoria massage parlor and alleged brothel due to alleged prostitution-related activity at the establishment.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that Han Na Spa, located at 42-10 30th Ave., was closed on Feb. 21 pursuant to a New York State Supreme Court order.

A restraining order posted to the door of the alleged brothel stated that the business had been shuttered due to prostitution taking place at the premises.

A notice from the NYPD stated that removal of any property from the premises is prohibited.

In nearby Jackson Heights, a coalition of community groups is calling for padlock orders to be enforced at all locations found to have engaged in prostitution services.

Padlock orders, enforced by the city’s Padlock Unit, result in the padlocking of an establishment if the owners and occupants do not voluntarily discontinue illegal use. Entry into a padlocked area can result in arrest.

The Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition said enforcing padlock orders would act as a deterrent to prostitution in Queens by “sending a message” to any landlord who contemplates renting their property to an illegal business.