You are reading

NYPD shuts down Astoria massage parlor over alleged prostitution activity

Han Na Spa on 30th Avenue was closed due to alleged prostitution taking place at the establishment. Via Google Maps

Feb. 24, 2025. By Shane O’Brien 

The NYPD has shuttered an Astoria massage parlor and alleged brothel due to alleged prostitution-related activity at the establishment.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that Han Na Spa, located at 42-10 30th Ave., was closed on Feb. 21 pursuant to a New York State Supreme Court order.

A restraining order posted to the door of the alleged brothel stated that the business had been shuttered due to prostitution taking place at the premises.

A notice from the NYPD stated that removal of any property from the premises is prohibited.

Via Facebook

In nearby Jackson Heights, a coalition of community groups is calling for padlock orders to be enforced at all locations found to have engaged in prostitution services.

Padlock orders, enforced by the city’s Padlock Unit, result in the padlocking of an establishment if the owners and occupants do not voluntarily discontinue illegal use. Entry into a padlocked area can result in arrest.

The Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition said enforcing padlock orders would act as a deterrent to prostitution in Queens by “sending a message” to any landlord who contemplates renting their property to an illegal business.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Serial burglar targets businesses in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Brooklyn: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for a burglar who allegedly broke into four commercial establishments on or near Queens Boulevard last month.

The one-man crime spree began at 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, when the suspect broke through the front door of a nail salon at 102-07 67th Drive just north of Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. Once inside, the perpetrator removed approximately $400 from the cash register before riding away on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

Read More
0
Load More Articles