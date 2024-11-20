You are reading

Recent News
Three squatters criminally charged with occupying a St. Albans home illegally: DA

Three alleged squatters were indicted by a Queens grand jury for illegally occupying a vacant St. Albans single-family home, where they used electricity without paying and kept multiple pit bulls in the basement.

True Jackson, 41, Saliam Sudler, 35, and Sania Outar, 24, were arrested Tuesday and arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on a five-count indictment charging them with criminal trespass, burglary, theft of services and other related crimes.

Man sought for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl onboard an MTA bus in Jamaica: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a suspect who subjected a 17-year-old girl to sexual abuse onboard a Q8 MTA bus on the night of Friday, Nov. 15.

As the bus was approaching Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue, just down the block from the Long Island Rail Road Jamaica Station, the stranger approached the girl at around 7 p.m. He allegedly forcibly touched her and then pulled her down onto his lap before running off the bus, police said Tuesday.

Serial arsonist pleads guilty to setting South Ozone Park house and several cars on fire on July 4: DA

A South Ozone Park man admitted he set fires to cars in his neighborhood and entered a home where he set a blaze that critically injured two of its occupants on the morning of July 4.

Evan Person, 35, of Linden Boulevard, was indicted by a Queens grand jury for multiple counts of arson, burglary, reckless endangerment, and other related crimes, including endangering the welfare of a child.

