Astoria middle school students compete in citywide cooking competition

June 20, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Middle school students from Q300 – The 30th Avenue School in Astoria competed in a cooking competition June 8 as part of Global Kids‘ Teen Battle Chef program, held throughout the school year. The students faced off against peers from other schools across New York City.

Throughout the competition, the students learned about the importance of creating healthy meals, the fundamentals of cooking and the dynamics of the restaurant industry. The cooking competition acted as a culmination of the program, with the students going up against other youths from Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The kids were tasked with preparing a four-course meal for a panel of judges, with the winning school being recognized as Global Kids Master Chefs.

A total of six schools competed in this event. In addition to Q300, the other participating schools included P.S. 109 – The Glenwood School, P.S. 308 – The Clara Cardwell School, Park Place Community School, WHEELS (Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School) and M.S. 244-Manhattan East.

Through this competition, Global Kids hopes to inspire youths to nourish their bodies and learn the skills they need to continue to do so as they grow into adulthood. The winning school for this year’s competition was P.S. 109. Q300 ended up finishing in third place.