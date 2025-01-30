Astoria native brings a personal touch to luxury condo developments

Jan. 30, By Christian Murray

Thomas Ballis, a lifelong Astoria resident, knows the neighborhood like the back of his hand. “I was born and raised in Astoria,” said Ballis, a real estate developer who has built seven residential projects, all in the district.

“I know the neighborhood inside out. I know every block. I know the restaurants. I’m emotionally attached to it.”

For Ballis, Astoria isn’t just a thriving, diverse neighborhood—it’s his home and his canvas. Every one of his developments is located here, including two recently completed boutique condo projects with others on the way.

“We started off doing rentals,” he explained. “We later decided to do condos.”

A former food business owner, Ballis transitioned into real estate a decade ago, pooling resources with a neighborhood friend to fund his first development.

His journey began with rental properties, but over the past three years, he has shifted his focus to boutique luxury condos. Notable projects include the Orion Astoria on 38th Street and the Willow on 32nd Street, both located near 30th Avenue—Astoria’s bustling hub of restaurants and shops.

“I’ve known many people in the neighborhood my entire life, and that’s given me an edge over large development companies from Manhattan,” said Ballis. “They don’t have the same local knowledge or market expertise.”

Patrick W. Smith, a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group and a new development specialist, who has worked on Ballis’ recent projects, echoed this sentiment.

“Thomas is a great developer because of his commitment to the design process and delivering high-quality construction,” Smith said. “He understands the market in a way outside developers can’t.”

The Orion Astoria, located at 25-88 38th St., is one of Ballis’ most recent successes. Four of the seven luxury condos have sold since the project’s launch in August.

“The homes have great natural light and air, and all seven include private outdoor spaces,” Ballis said, highlighting features like inset balconies and a 1,000-square-foot private yard in one unit. “Buyers working from home appreciate these private spaces, and we’ve delivered on that demand.”

For Ballis, building boutique condos allows him to focus on quality and customization.

“In a boutique building, I can control the quality of construction and provide custom features,” he said. “From fitted closets and recessed lighting to custom kitchens and innovative window wall technology from Greece, I ensure every detail is perfect.”

Ballis’ passion for Astoria goes beyond bricks and mortar. He incorporates artwork from local artists into his developments, a nod to the neighborhood’s creative spirit.

“Many of these artists started as graffiti artists in the 1980s and 1990s and have evolved into prominent muralists,” he said. “For example, the artwork at the Orion was created by a professional artist I went to school with, who now lives in California.”

This emphasis on art is part of Ballis’ mission to preserve Astoria’s cultural heritage while embracing its evolution. “Our homebuyers appreciate that we’ve taken the time to incorporate art in a special way. It feels high-end and unique,” he said.

Astoria’s growth excites Ballis, who believes the neighborhood’s best days are yet to come. “It’s diverse, and you see a lot of young professionals moving in from Long Island City and Manhattan,” he said. “The demand is increasing, and there’s still so much opportunity here.”

Despite being approached to expand into Long Island City, Greenpoint, and Williamsburg, Ballis remains committed to Astoria. “This is where my heart is,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on my community.”

Ballis’ developments reflect his admiration for craftsmanship and his respect for the neighborhood’s history. “I love my neighborhood,” he said. “I’m grateful that many of the restaurants, bakeries, butchers, and markets are still here, but there’s no denying that Astoria is evolving in new and exciting ways.”