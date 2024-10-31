Astoria nonprofit HANAC celebrates 52 years of service with annual gala and honors in Manhattan

Oct. 31, 2024 By Athena Dawson

HANAC, an Astoria-based non-profit, hosted its annual gala on Friday, Oct 25.

For over 52 years, the Queens-based organization has provided affordable housing, social programs, and independent living for older adults.

This year’s gala was held in Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Michelle Charlesworth, co-anchor of WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday program, hosted the event.

Guest speakers included Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert, Dean of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City, and HANAC Executive Director Stacy Bliagos.

Bliagos introduced Despina Sourvanos, who was honored as HANAC’s Volunteer of the Year. At the age of 99, Sourvanos remarked that her experiences at HANAC “keep her young.” She was honored for her participation and volunteer work at HANAC, including raising funds through selling handmade jewelry made by HANAC members.

Other honorees included Adolfo Carrión Jr., Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner, who received HANAC’s Public Service Award. Carrion Jr. has an extensive career working with historically marginalized communities in New York City and nationwide.

HANAC then honored its other “Housing Heroes,” including Persons of the Year Jeff Fox, Shelly Fox of long-time HANAC partner Foxy Management, and David Goldstein from Goldstein Hall.

Jeff and his father, Shelly, have worked to develop affordable housing units across New York City. Jeff is responsible for over 600 new housing units with another 650+ in the pipeline and has partnered with HANAC on 150 of those units at its most recent project, Garden Towers. Additionally, the younger Fox plans to work with HANAC on 178 senior housing units in Far Rockaway. Shelly has developed nearly 2,000 housing units throughout his 45-year career, most of which were publicly funded affordable housing units.

Goldstein’s legal practice includes affordable housing development, real estate, and community development. He’s had an extensive relationship with HANAC and uses his knowledge to support housing efforts across the state.

The ceremony concluded with an ovation for Evangeline Douris, co-founder of HANAC, board member, and wife of founder George Douris, who had celebrated her birthday a few days before the event.