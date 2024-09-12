You are reading

Over 150 vintage cars on display at Astoria Park’s Classic Car Show next week

A classic car taking part in the Bay Terrace Car Show in 2021. Queens Post file photo.

Sept. 12, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Astoria Park Alliance will host its third annual Classic Car Show in Astoria Park next Saturday.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, will take place along Shore Boulevard next to Astoria Park and is open to classic car owners from across the five boroughs.

The car show is free to the public and features more than 150 “meticulously maintained classic cars” from all over New York City.

Astoria Park Alliance said in a post on Facebook that it is expecting thousands of local residents and families to be in attendance for next week’s show and said the event has become an immediate hit among members of the local community.

“Astoria Park Alliance is thrilled to announce the return of the 3rd Annual Classic Car Show, set against the stunning backdrop of Astoria Park,” the organization said. “This free, highly-anticipated event has quickly become a beloved tradition, attracting thousands of neighbors and families to Shore Boulevard.”

Classic car owners participating in the car show will compete for trophies awarded by a number of judges. The event will also feature a people’s choice award determined by members of the audience.

There is a $25 donation fee for cars to participate in the show, with all proceeds supporting the Astoria Park Alliance’s beautification projects and helping fund free community events in Astoria Park.

Local Astoria band Spitfire will take the stage, specially set up for the event, which will also feature food from local vendors and a variety of interactive, family-friendly activities.

Astoria Park Alliance is organizing the event with the support of Blue Brick Real Estate, the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association and Simicich Limberis Law Group.

“Imagine a picturesque day on Shore Boulevard, lined with over 150 meticulously maintained classic cars from across the city,” Astoria Park Alliance said on Facebook, adding that the car show is taking place in one of the most “iconic and scenic locations in New York City.”

Astoria Park Alliance aims to ensure the conservation and sustainability of Astoria Park and beautify the 60-acre park through a range of volunteer work. As part of its community-building efforts, it also provides a wealth of free programming in the park.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

