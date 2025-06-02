Astoria Pool opens June 27th, kicking off outdoor swim season

June 2, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Summer in Astoria doesn’t truly begin until the Astoria Pool opens—and this year, the beloved public pool will welcome swimmers back on Friday, June 27, as New York City’s outdoor pool season officially kicks off.

Located at 19th Street and 23rd Drive, the sprawling Olympic-sized pool has long been a summer staple for Queens residents. Overlooking the East River and nestled within Astoria Park, it remains the largest public pool in New York City, offering a free, family-friendly way to cool off and stay active during the warmer months.

The Astoria Pool has been a cornerstone of the neighborhood for nearly a century. It first opened to the public on July 4, 1936, at the height of the Great Depression and during a sweltering heat wave. Its creation was part of a larger initiative by then–Parks Commissioner Robert Moses, who oversaw the development of 11 massive public pools across the five boroughs, many funded through the Federal Works Progress Administration (WPA).

In its inaugural year, the pool even served as a training site for Olympic trials, cementing its status as a facility of both local and national significance. Over the decades, it has undergone several rounds of upgrades, the most recent of which was completed in 2023, when the NYC Parks Department unveiled a $19 million renovation to modernize the space while preserving its historic charm.

Designated a New York City landmark in 2006, Astoria Pool continues to draw families, fitness swimmers, and sun-seekers alike. With its sweeping river views and Art Deco-era design, the pool remains one of the city’s most iconic and accessible summer destinations.

The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a scheduled break for cleaning between 3 and 4 p.m. Visitors should expect a line to enter and are encouraged to come prepared by following NYC Parks’ pool rules. A combination lock is required to store personal items in the locker room, as all food, glass bottles and electronic devices must be secured in a locker or left at home. Only proper swimwear is permitted.

To help residents stay safe in the sun, free sunscreen is available at the pool. For those new to swimming, free swim lessons are offered to children and adults through NYC Parks’ Learn to Swim program.

So grab your swimsuit and towel—Astoria Pool is ready to make a splash this summer. For full details on pool rules, hours, and programming, visit the Astoria Pool website.