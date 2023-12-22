You are reading

Astoria scooter rider killed in head-on collision with taxi in Long Island City: NYPD

A scooter rider from Astoria was struck and killed in a collision with a taxi in Long Island City last month, but the NYPD delayed announcing the victim’s identity to notify his family. File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Dec. 22, 2023 By Bill Parry

 

The name of an Astoria scooter rider who was fatally struck in a head-on collision with a taxi in Long Island City last month was released by the NYPD Friday. 

Antonios Spyropoulos, 59, of 29th Street, was named as the victim of the Nov. 27 crash after an unforeseen delay at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner hindered proper family notification, according to a police spokesman.

Spyropoulos, based on a preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision, was killed by a yellow-taxi driver who was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on Northern Boulevard. The incident took place on the night of Friday, Nov. 27.

The driver, who was in a 2023 Toyota Rav4, plowed into Spyropoulos who was riding a 2020 Yamaha XMAX 300 scooter. Spyropoulos was ejected onto the roadway near the intersection of 41st Avenue.

EMS responded to the scene of the collision and rushed Spyropoulos to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The cab driver remained at the scene and was not arrested but the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing..

