Cops investigating late-night shooting that left two Bronx men dead in Astoria

April 1, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Steinway Street in Astoria that left two Bronx men dead on Friday night.

Authorities say that 22-year-old Xavier Roberts, of 191st Street, and 21-year-old Jaheim Hamilton, of 211th Street, were each shot multiple times in front of 24-15 Steinway St. around 10:30 p.m. on March 31.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 regarding the shooting and, upon their arrival, found Roberts at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Hamilton was found around the corner, inside of 24-35 38th St., having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Hamilton had ran off after being shot on Steinway Street and took shelter on 38th Street, where he was found, according to a police spokesperson.

EMS arrived and transported both victims to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where they were pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said it is unclear how many times each victim was shot. Additionally, the spokesperson told Queens/Astoria Post that it is believed the victims were targeted, but could not provide any information regarding a suspect or motive behind the shooting at this time.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.