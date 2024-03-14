Astoria store sells $1 million Powerball ticket

Mar. 14, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

One lucky Queens resident is a million dollars richer today.

The New York Lottery announced that a prize-winning ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold for the March 13 Powerball drawing in Astoria.

The winning ticket was sold at Avadh Convenience, located at 37-14 Broadway.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night. The jackpot is an estimated $600 million.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.