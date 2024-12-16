Astoria teacher selected for notable 2024 Scholastic Teacher Fellow Cohort

Dec. 16, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

An Astoria teacher has been chosen as one of 12 educators nationwide to join the 2024/25 Scholastic Teacher Fellow Cohort, a program that empowers teachers to share valuable insights and develop classroom resources to support educators across the country.

Alexandra Felix, a second-grade teacher at P.S. 122 Mamie Fay School in Astoria, was the only New York teacher to be selected for the cohort in November and will serve through August 2025.

The cohort, selected by global children’s publishing, education, and media company Scholastic, is made up of a diverse group of K-8 teachers who will work alongside Scholastic Education Solutions’ product development, research, and marketing teams.

The cohort will also assist with the development of various education-focused programs.

Tara Welty, senior vice president and general manager at Scholastic Teaching, said, “This year, we are particularly excited to work with this cohort to promote effective instruction with materials that engage and excite students and help find new ways to keep classroom libraries stocked with books that kids will love.”

Felix, an early childhood educator who specializes in supporting English Language Learners, began her teaching journey through the New York City Teaching Fellows program and has been at P.S. 122 for four years.

Scholastic commended Felix for fostering a sense of community and inclusion in her classroom and for encouraging her students to think critically about the world around them.

“By embracing diversity and implementing culturally responsive teaching practices, Alexandra strives to make her classroom an example of what a community could be,” Scholastic said.

Each of the 12 new members of the Teacher Fellow Cohort was selected by a panel of judges who assessed overall teaching experience, classroom practices, and more. During the program, each fellow will complete a capstone project, which will be showcased at a summit at Scholastic’s NYC headquarters in the summer of 2025.

Fellows will additionally receive a stipend of $2,000 as well as at least $500 in Scholastic products.

BreAnn Fennell, a member of the 2023 Scholastic Teacher Fellows Cohort, said the cohort provides opportunities to solve “real problems in the field of education.”

“A Scholastic Fellowship is a journey into the imagination and human connection,” Fennell said in a statement. “Scholastic is doing important work that will benefit educators and students for years to come.”

Founded in 1920, Scholastic has been publishing and distributing comics and educational materials for schools, teachers, parents, children, and other educational institutions in a bid to improve children’s literacy and education across the world.