Astoria World Manor: A timeless venue celebrating community and diversity

The Manor has also appeared in popular television shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Godfather of Harlem, further cementing its status as a cultural icon.

Located at 25-22 Astoria Blvd., the venue exudes a timeless elegance that speaks to its rich history. Astoria World Manor prides itself on its diversity, regularly welcoming guests from various cultural and religious backgrounds to celebrate life’s milestones.

In addition to its reputation as a popular event space, Astoria World Manor offers comprehensive in-house catering services and the flexibility to bring in outside caterers with a kitchen rental option. The venue also provides facilities for film and television productions, including a chapel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, owner YJ Ahn recalls facing significant challenges as the future of the business became uncertain. To adapt, Astoria World Manor opened a fresh pasta restaurant named Cornicello, which has since closed, and transformed its parking lot into a backyard smokehouse venue, now known as Clubhouse. The space has since become a hub for various community events.

Astoria World Manor is also an ideal location for local businesses planning holiday parties. The venue offers full banquet services, including gourmet catering, an open bar, DJ entertainment, and professional photography, ensuring a memorable experience for small and medium-sized companies.